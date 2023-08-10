Tyson Foods closing Noel chicken processing plant

Tyson Foods Inc., while reporting third-quarter losses in revenue and profit, said Monday that it's closing four more chicken processing plants, including the Noel plant, in an effort to cut costs.

The Springdale-based meat company said the other plants to be closed are in North Little Rock, Ark., Corydon, Ind., and Dexter, Mo.

Tyson Foods said it plans to cease production at its Noel plant in the state's southwest corner close to the Arkansas border around Oct. 20. The move will eliminate 1,533 jobs associated with the plant, including some union jobs. The move includes 20 workers at an Oklahoma feed mill that is part of the Noel complex. In its letter, the company noted some workers may be needed past Oct. 20 as part of the plant's "winding down" process.

Tyson chief executive officer Donnie King said in the earnings report that "the decision to close four chicken facilities ... demonstrates our commitment to bold action and operational excellence as we drive performance, including lower costs and improving capacity utilization; and build on our strategy of making Tyson Foods stronger on the long term."

In May, Tyson closed a plant in Van Buren and one in Virginia. The Van Buren operation employed 969 workers, and the Glen Allen, Va., plant had 692 workers. At the time, Tyson said it would offer displaced employees jobs at its other plants as it shifts its production to better utilize its processing capacity.

Tyson's revenue fell 3% from last year's third quarter to $13.14 billion. The sales decline was mainly in the pork and chicken segments, Tyson said.

The company reported a net loss of $417 million, or $1.18 per share, for the quarter that ended on June 30, compared with a profit of $750 million, or $2.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The per-share earnings came in far below the average estimate by eight analysts of 26 cents.

The company released its earnings report before the markets opened.

Tyson shares closed Monday at $54.30, down $2.16, or 3.83%. Its shares have traded between $47.11 and $83.08 in the past year.

Ben Bienvenu, an analyst with financial services firm Stephens Inc., said Tyson's results were "about as we expected, but certainly weak."

He sees the decision to close the four underperforming chicken plants as a positive move, "even if it comes with a sizable goodwill impairment in the period."

"We think the stock should continue to be on the radar screen for long-term value investors who can be patient," Bienvenu said.

The running theme throughout the executives' presentation to investors was, "We are controlling the things we can control" at a time when variables such as consumer demand and commodity prices produce both headwinds and tailwinds for Tyson products.

Tyson's beef segment saw a slight increase in sales volume during the quarter, the company said. However, its average sales price decrease reflects lower beef commodity prices as herd liquidation continues to tighten supplies, "leading to higher cattle costs, narrowing spreads, and difficult export market conditions," the company said.

The company will continue working to better balance supply with customer demand, King said.

The pork segment's sales volume dipped 1.8% as prices plummeted 16.4% in the quarter. Increased feed costs affected the company's internal live production and sourced hog supply.

Also, a fire at a Nebraska Tyson processing plant in April had a small negative impact on the segment in the third quarter, King said.

Tyson's hallmark chicken segment faces commodity prices that are significantly lower compared with last year. But internal actions the company took, such as closing the two plants in May and making improvements in yield, spend and efficiency increased profitability.

"I believe that with chicken, we've been on the right path for the last couple of years," King said.

In operations, he said, the segment is performing better than ever.

"We really struggled with getting demand and consumption right," King said. But now, he said, "We're actually doing better than we have before."

Tyson Foods was founded in 1935 as a chicken producer.

In the company's retail brands and prepared foods segment, sales volume slipped because of decreased demand in food services such as to restaurants, hospitals and convenience stores. This was partially offset by growth in retail demand.

Average sales prices fell slightly in the quarter because of lower bacon prices.

Tyson retail products sell under such familiar brands as Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee and Ball Park.

"We continue to show market share leadership in most of the retail categories in which we compete," King said, and this segment "is a key growth pillar for the future."

Looking at the outlook for fiscal 2023, chief financial officer John R. Tyson said the company is maintaining its sales guidance range of $53 billion to $54 billion.

"We expect to be at the lower end with roughly flat sales growth for the year," Tyson said.

The company is reducing its expectations for capital expenditures to about $2.1 billion, he said.

"So, in summary, while the current operating environment is difficult in several of our businesses, we are making improvements across our operations, and we are optimistic on our long-term growth opportunities," Tyson said.