SWC council rents out park for annual picnic

SOUTHWEST CITY -- City council members, at their Tuesday meeting, reviewed the request of Simmons Food to "rent out" City Park for the company's annual picnic.

The company hosts an "Employee Appreciation Day" for their employees every year.

According to city clerk Jenifer Anderson, typically, the city won't "rent out" City Park to any entity, but it decided to make an exception this time.

"For this particular occasion, (the city) voted on it and approved it," said Anderson. She added, "If you come to the council, they'll usually approve it."

Simmons Food will host its "Employee Appreciation Day" on Oct. 7 at City Park in Southwest City.

Other Business

The fire department responded to 11 medical calls, one missing person call, one mutual aid structure fire, and one motor vehicle accident.

Since the last meeting, the police department has written 39 citations. Three for expired plates, one for displaying unlawful plates, one for equipment violations, and 12 for speeding. They wrote six for no insurance, four for no driver's license, one for fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, four for failing to register a vehicle, and one for driving while a driver's license was revoke or suspended. Two were written for failing to signal, one for driving while intoxicated, one for improper lane usage, one for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, and one for drinking in a prohibited place.

The department also wrote 13 warnings and made one arrest.

The water department repaired a water leak on Bluebird Lane.

Anderson petitioned the city to appoint city assistant clerk Holly Gillan as a notary. Anderson said, "It's handy to have two notaries when the water project kicks off."

The city agreed and approved the appointment.

The city approved the payment of bills in the amount of $19,733.07.