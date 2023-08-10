Manage Subscription
Sports photographer to visit club

by Staff Reports | August 10, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
The Bella Vista Photography Club will meet Thursday, Aug. 17, and has secured Doug Devoe as its guest speaker. The topic of his presentation is "Sports and Night Photography." Devoe has photographed for the NFL, NBA, Sports Illustrated, Sporting News, and the Missouri Valley Conference. The club meets on the third Thursday of the month, 6:30-8 p.m. at the First Community Bank, 21196 U.S. Hwy. 71, Pineville, Mo. The meeting is free to the public.

