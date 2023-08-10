Manage Subscription
Schools to host open hours Aug. 17

by Staff Reports | August 10, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The McDonald County school district will hold open houses at each school on Thursday, Aug. 17. Open house events allow students to meet their teachers and explore their classrooms.

Open house schedules are:

McDonald County High School: 5:30-7 p.m.

Anderson Elementary School: 4:30-6 p.m.

Anderson Middle School: 5-6:30 p.m.

Pineville Primary: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Pineville Elementary School: 5-6:30 p.m.

Noel Primary: 4:30-6 p.m.

Noel Elementary: 5:30-7 p.m.

Rocky Comfort Elementary: 6-7:30 p.m.

Southwest City Elementary: 6-7:30 p.m.

White Rock Elementary: 6-7:30 p.m.

