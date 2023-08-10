RELIGION: What is our real problem?

We wished Marlene Gray and Brenleigh happy birthdays as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Special prayers were requested for many as Doug Cory greeted the congregation. The business meeting will be held on Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Bible study is Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. and Homecoming is Aug. 20.

The church will celebrate 119 years of worship at Mill Creek with special music from the Butler Creek Boys and a message from Brother Roger followed by a fellowship lunch. Everyone is welcome.

The Christians for the Community event will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, from 6 to 9 p.m., next to the library in Southwest City. There will be food, music, Bibles available for those who want one, and a prayer tent. Everyone is welcome to this free family event.

The adult Sunday school class studied Jeremiah 36, reminding us that God's Word is enduring truth. "Believers are called to deliver God's Word faithfully. Some will reject God's Word and try to silence it, but believers must share it with confidence knowing that it is truth."

Janet Chaney shared a devotional as she read a story about "God's Baseball Team," with the Lord's team against Satan's team. We are reminded of love, faith and godly wisdom. Rick Lett and Jeff Calley served as ushers and collected the offertory, and Susan Cory and Karen Gardner led the congregational hymns, with special music from Karen, "How Great Thou Art."

Brother Roger Gill brought us God's Word in Sunday's message, "Today's Real Problems," with scripture readings from Genesis 2:15-17 and 3:1-7. He began by telling us that there are lots of problems in our nation, but the real problem is our nation's loss of moral reference. He talked about living in a "Humpty Dumpty World."

"This nursery rhyme illustrates our world today. Humpty Dumpty had control of his life until he climbed the wall and fell off, was shattered and needed help, but the kings couldn't put him back together again. He represents our nation, and the kings represent our leaders. They couldn't put him back together again because they are just as broken. Our leaders need to turn to God. There are a lot of problems today: poverty, disease, broken families, no respect, abortion, crime, drugs, greed and hopelessness, which make people do crazy things. There is a resistance to every step of progress that our society takes."

Brother Roger referred to Genesis 2:16-17 and talked about the spiritual darkness strategy.

"Satan is determined to deceive and the world doesn't know how to fix 'Humpty Dumpty' or even what happened. Satan attempts to make us forget the consequences of sin just like he did to Eve in the garden. He was a snake and they are always on their belly, never walk, only go sideways and forward and never backward. That's how Satan, the serpent, deceived Eve. Satan attempts to make us forget the consequences of sin. He attempts to create disunity just like he did in the garden when he only talked to Eve and not Adam.

"Satan wants to make us think he is God. He looks acceptable, so he can approach us and we won't run. He talks about God just like he did to Eve. Satan is very subtle, looks good, sounds good like God, only so he can get us.

"He attempts to make us forget God's greatness and then acts independently of God and attempts to make us miss out on God's will for us. Eve took Satan's word over God's word and caused a loss of fellowship with God and the benefits of the garden for her and Adam. Adam was there, but he didn't stop Satan. Our senses relate to the temptation in front of us, and Satan tempted her to the point she couldn't refuse.

"But there is one thing that scares Satan, and that is the Word of God. That's the power. Avoid every appearance of evil. The temptation is always there, but there is power in God's Word. The Holy Bible is our standard of living and our only hope. It is what our country needs. Our country needs God's Word. Be familiar with God's Word, use it, and keep on believing it. It cannot die and can heal a lot of things. God's Word keeps on living. A return to Biblical reality is the only solution and guide for life."

You are invited to worship services on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Bible study is held Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Mill Creek Baptist Church is 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.