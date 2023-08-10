Pineville moves forward with Mt. Ridge water project

At Tuesday's meeting, the Pineville Board of Aldermen voted to move forward with the Mountain Ridge water improvement project.

The board took bids recently for the project, which will include a new water tower, treatment facility and water main. One bid came in, and it was about $400,000 higher than anticipated.

On Tuesday, Mayor Gregg Sweeten told the board the city could cut costs by tearing down the fence and the old water tower, taking three fire plugs out of the project at a savings of $8,000, which the city could replace for $3,000, and doing the seeding and mulching. He said the city would save $344,600 by doing these things, and the project would only be $169,000 overbid. The total for the project is $2,126,400, and a grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is paying 75 percent.

The board approved moving forward with the project.

Police Chief Bill Rataczak told the board that the department needed $7,255 for equipment for the new patrol car and $998 for a push bumper. He said the push bumper would pay for itself with one deer strike.

Alderman Scott Dennis asked whether any old equipment would transfer to the new car. Rataczak said not much of it would, except the lights.

The board approved the expenditure.

Sweeten told the board the air conditioner at the police department is wearing out and is 15 years old. He said to replace the coil and refrigerant would be $4,106. The board discussed whether gas or electric utilities at the facility would be best, and they settled on gas. The board approved the repair.

Prior to the meeting, a public hearing was held on the tax levy for 2023. No one from the public spoke at the hearing. The tax levy was set at .4831 per $100 assessed valuation, compared with .4790 per $100 assessed valuation in 2022. The board approved an ordinance to this effect later in the regular meeting.

A public hearing was also held regarding annexing 11 Scenic Lane and 539 Route H (18.4 acres).

The property at 539 Route H is an RV park. Dennis observed that the city has an ordinance that says no one can have an RV park within the city limits. He questioned whether the property should be annexed and, if it was, whether a hotel tax should be imposed. The question was raised whether a hotel tax would have to be put to a vote. Sweeten said he thought such a tax would be met with resistance.

In other business, the board: