ANDERSON -- In the popular Walt Disney fairy tale, "Cinderella," when the clock strikes midnight, the main character turns from potential princess back to a maid.

Sunday night at Lady Mustang Field, when the clock struck midnight, ushering in Monday morning and the first day high school teams could begin practicing softball for the new 2023 season as mandated by the Missouri State High School Activities Association, the McDonald County Lady Mustangs turned from high school students staying out way past their bedtime to diamond princesses eager to make a run deep into the 2023 playoffs.

The players took the field in front of about 20 parents and fans and worked crisply through their normal practice routine for about two hours under the lights on a comfortable August morning.

"We've been doing this Midnight Madness practice for at least nine years," said McDonald County Coach Heath Alumbaugh. "They absolutely enjoy it. And that's part of why we do it. We talk to the girls all the time about the fact the game has to be fun. You can see just from their energy tonight they enjoy this. It's a little cooler for a first practice in August, and I enjoy it myself as a coach. It's fun to get out here and be a kid again, to be up late at night on a softball field."

Near the end of the practice, the Lady Mustangs headed to the batting cages inside the team's "hitting barn," which, incidentally, doubled as a shelter for some of the seniors who chose to camp out inside the barn after the practice.

When asked if the players were always as energetic at midnight as they were on Monday, Alumbaugh said, "I don't know if they're night owls. They'll probably go home and crash right away. But the endorphins from being out here Night One ... it's always fun. I hope they fly around and enjoy it."

When the Lady Mustangs showed up for the workout, they were greeted by a decorated home dugout that featured colored lights, glow sticks, and necklaces and bracelets that glowed in the dark. The decorations were provided by a number of parents, some who came early but couldn't last until the end of the two-hour practice like the players and coaches.

"We had a bunch of parents, senior parents, junior parents -- I don't know who all was involved -- get out here about 8 o'clock and decorate and make it an even more fun experience for them. It's great."

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press



Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press


