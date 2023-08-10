MCHS summer camps

McDonald County High School's youth wrestling camp drew a large group of participants on Monday and Tuesday, July 24-25. The campers received state championship-caliber instruction from the MCHS coaching staff and some of the Mustang wrestlers.

Many young campers had a fun time and learned a lot about playing the game of volleyball while attending a summer camp hosted by the McDonald County High School coaching staff on Monday and Tuesday, July 24-25.

Even though bad weather forced officials to move the MCHS youth soccer camp activities indoors, the event still drew a large group of young campers who received top-notch instruction from the MCHS coaching staff on Saturday, Aug. 5.

