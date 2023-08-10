McDonald County obituaries for Aug. 10, 2023

Katherine Jean (Nelson) Johnson

June 21, 1947

Aug. 4, 2023

Katherine Jean (Nelson) Johnson was born June 21, 1947, in Dillon, MT, to Jay F. and Jean (Renz) Nelson. She departed this life in the comfort of her home on Aug. 4, 2023, after a lengthy medical battle. She was the fourth of six children (Jenny, Ruthie, Sherry, Mary and Robert) and grew up in Jackson, MT, where she spent her days helping on her grandparent's ranch, playing with kittens, camping and horseback riding in the beautiful surrounding mountains of the Big Hole Valley. She joined the United States Marine Corps shortly after graduating from Beaverhead County High School, where she attended Basic Training in Parris Island, South Carolina, then was stationed at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, CA. There she met another Marine, John D. Johnson (J.D.), who she married after his return from his third deployment during the Vietnam War. They wed in California on Sept. 26, 1969, and returned briefly to Montana before making their final home in Pineville, MO.

During their 53 years of marriage, J.D. and Kathy raised three children on their farm outside of Pineville, daughter Connie Roark (husband Jody) of Neosho, MO, son Steven Johnson (wife Anner) of Pineville, MO, and daughter Stacy Parks (husband David) of Stella, MO. They were additionally blessed with eight grandchildren, Jocelyn Roark, Mary Kate Roark, Conner Roark, Amanda Johnson, John Johnson, Bryan Parks, Brandon Parks and Brett Parks; and one great-granddaughter, Kaitlynn Johnson. Kathy's greatest joy came from spending time with all of her family. She also enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading, woodworking and traveling.

After the birth of her children, Kathy attended Crowder College and MSSU, receiving a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. While teaching for the McDonald County School District, she went on to earn her master's degree and reading specialist. She spent the majority of her 24 years of teaching working with elementary students with disabilities. In the midst of her teaching career, Kathy experienced a serious illness resulting in the need for a liver transplant. She and her family were blessed to receive this donation in August 1997, allowing her to return to her loving family and the job she found so rewarding. She continued to teach an additional 10 years before further health concerns resulted in her choosing to retire in 2007. Side effects from her liver transplant resulted in additional serious medical complications which led to a kidney transplant in 2014. Kathy's family wants to thank the amazing team of doctors, nurses and therapists who were so instrumental in her care over the past quarter century so that they enjoyed the blessing of all the extra years in her loving company.

Due to the overwhelming blessings the family has already received, they ask not for donations of flowers or gifts, but instead ask that you look into your hearts and become an organ donor or donate to organizations that work to assist those who may also find themselves in similar situations.

Please join Kathy's family at New Life Fellowship Church (427 New Life Lane) in Anderson, MO, on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 3-5 p.m. as they celebrate and remember the life of their loved one.

Everett "Red" Smith

No birth date given

July 28, 2023

Everett "Red" Smith, 74, of Southwest City, Mo., died at his home with his wife at his side on Friday, July 28, 2023, after a hard-fought battle with esophageal cancer.

He served four years in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He was a machinist, mechanic and truck driver, retiring from Tyson Foods.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harley Smith; mother, Nancy Lancaster; and step-father, Claude Lancaster.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jody, of the home; sons, Everett Jr. (Cheri) of Baltimore, Md., Christopher Smith (Jennifer) of Norman, Okla., Stephen Smith of Nashville, Tenn.; six grandchildren; and two younger brothers, Larry Smith (Rebecca) of Tulsa, Okla., Mark Smith (Debbie) of Rogers, Ark.

At his request, no formal services will be held at this time. A private family gathering with be held at a later date.

Harry Robert Woodfill

Sept. 10, 1939

Aug. 3, 2023

Harry Robert Woodfill, 83, of Anderson, Mo., died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in the comfort of his home after months of declining health.

He was born Sept. 10, 1939, in Pineville, Mo., to Mack and Beatrice (Russell) Woodfill. He attended Pineville Schools and was a 1957 graduate of Pineville High School. On Dec. 30, 1958, he married Doris Carter. He lived the entirety of his life on the family farm. He enjoyed raising his cattle, baling hay, riding horses, and reading old Western novels.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings, Gary Woodfill and Shirley Landers.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Doris Woodfill, of the home; three children, Deb Lyster, Mark Woodfill, Keith Woodfill, all of Anderson; two grandsons; a sister, Janet Perry (Walter) of Tulare, Calif.; and a brother-in-law, Arnold Landers of Lanagan, Mo.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Tracy Cemetery, with Brother Billy Joe Gentry officiating.

Juanita M. Woodmancy

June 14, 1933

Aug. 5, 2023

Juanita M. Woodmancy, 90, of Noel, Mo., died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Westgate Care Center in Joplin, Mo., from complications of a recent hip fracture.

She was born June 14, 1933, to Frelond Thomas and Ruby Victoria (Smith) Marshall in rural Newton County, Ark., near Fallsville. She retired in 1995 from the Walmart Warehouse in Bentonville, Ark., and moved to Noel to be closer to her children. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, canning, cooking, playing dice and cards. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands, Virgil Burrow, Harold Davis, and Jim Woodmancy; two children, Linda Girdner and Sammy Burrow; two grandchildren; a brother, William Ray "Buck" Marshall; and five sisters, Lucille Townsend, Oneta Mitchell, Marie Porter, Jane Saxon, and Colean Meeks.

She is survived by one son, Wesley "Skip" Burrow (Sharon) of Noel; a daughter-in-law, Charlotte Burrow of Gentry, Ark.; six grandchildren; and a brother, JC Marshall of Bella Vista, Ark.

A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, beginning at 2 p.m. at the home of Wesley "Skip" and Sharon Burrow, 1917 Scotch Hollow Road, in Noel. Private interment will take place at Benton County Memorial Park in Bentonville, Ark.

