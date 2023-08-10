Longtime managing editor Thompson selected to lead Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette as executive editor

FAYETTEVILLE -- Lisa Thompson has been named the new executive editor of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

She has been filling that position since Rusty Turner's retirement on May 19.

"I'm confident in Lisa's ability to lead the newsroom and ensure our readers are getting the best possible product," Eliza Hussman Gaines, WEHCO Media publisher, said in a statement on Aug. 3. "Lisa has been in the journalism industry for almost 40 years, a majority of that time spent with our company. In addition to her experience, she has excellent news judgment and a deep knowledge of the communities served by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. I'm excited to see what she does in this role."

Thompson came to The Morning News of Northwest Arkansas -- which later became part of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- as Sunday editor in 2002 and was promoted to managing editor in 2004. Her previous experience includes stints at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in both Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas, the Idaho Statesman in Boise and the Anchorage Times in Alaska. She holds a bachelor of arts in journalism with a minor in legal studies from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

As executive editor, Thompson will not only supervise the editors, reporters, photographers and designers at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the River Valley Democrat-Gazette in Fort Smith and NWA Media's weekly publications, she will "be the champion of the newspaper in the community," Gaines said.

"I am honored that Eliza and the rest of the management team at WEHCO have entrusted me with the responsibility to continue to make the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the source for news and information in our circulation area," Thompson said. "Rusty Turner was both an outstanding newspaper editor and a respected, active member of the Northwest Arkansas community. He will be a very hard act to follow."

"The newsroom has been very successful serving the communities it covers," Turner said. "I know from my time at the paper that Lisa played a tremendous role in those successes. No one deserves the opportunity to lead that newsroom -- a newsroom she played a significant role in building -- more than Lisa. I couldn't be happier for her, the newspaper and especially the readers. She puts readers first, and you can't go wrong as a journalist doing that."

"Lisa has the experience and knowledge to lead the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette into new and exciting places," agreed Brent Powers, president of NWA Media. "I know that she will bring the same passion she has displayed in the managing editor role to her new executive editor role."

Under Thompson's leadership, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on July 22 won the award for general excellence among the state's larger daily newspapers at the Arkansas Press Association's annual convention in Little Rock. The newspaper earned 15 first-place citations.

"I'm lucky to work with a great staff of journalists who strive every day to bring our readers the best they can produce to tell the stories of this region -- its places and people -- as only neighbors can," Thompson said. "I want to thank the Northwest Arkansas-Democrat Gazette's leadership for this personal opportunity but -- more than that -- I want to thank them for their commitment to keeping the readers of this region and this state informed."

Outdoors reporter and photographer Flip Putthoff, senior among the newsroom staff having joined one of the newspaper's predecessors in 1980, put his reaction simply.

"They couldn't have picked a better person," he said. "Lisa is an excellent editor."

Thompson and her husband, Doug Thompson, live in Fayetteville and have four children and three grandchildren.