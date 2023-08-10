Keep your pet safe from the heat

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- The dog days of summer can also be the dangerous days of summer for pets, according to Camp Bow Wow, North America's largest doggy daycare and boarding franchise.

Summer dangers include heat exhaustion, dehydration, paw burns, sunburn, and chemical poisoning from pool water. Even worse, hundreds of dogs die each year after being left in hot cars, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

"It can be difficult to know whether it's too hot outside for your pet, but generally, anything over 85 degrees is too hot for any dog," said Camp Bow Wow's animal health and behavior expert Erin Askeland. "Dogs are as sensitive to high temperatures as people are, so it's important to protect them on those hot, sunny days, as you would yourself and your other family members."

Askeland offers her top five tips for making sure pups have a fun but safe summer:

Never leave a dog unattended in the car, even with the windows down, as they can sustain damage or even succumb to heatstroke in only 15 minutes.

Signs of heatstroke include an elevated body temperature, excessive panting and drooling, rapid or irregular heartbeat, diarrhea or vomiting, weakness and staggering, dry, pale gums, and a bright red tongue. If you suspect that a pet is suffering from this, lower the animal's body temperature by applying towels soaked in cool water to the whole body and especially in areas with the least amount of fur, including the inside of the back legs. Do not use ice or ice water.

Do a temperature check on the path before walking your dog by placing your hand flat on the surface they'll be walking on, such as the sidewalk, and holding it for 10 seconds. If you can't do this comfortably, it's too hot for your dog to walk on.

Apply sunscreen to your dog to prevent sunburn that can cause peeling, redness, and even cancer. Dogs with short or light-colored hair are at the greatest risk, and the spots most prone to burning include inside the nostrils, the tip of a dog's nose, around a dog's lips, and the inside of ears for dogs with standup ears.

Give your dog extra water during the summer and change water several times daily to prevent pets from getting sick from bacteria that can grow in hot water.

Never let your pet drink from a swimming pool because chlorine and chemicals can make your pet sick, or from a lake or pond as there are many organisms that may be harmful.

"Summer is a great season to enjoy spending quality time outside with your pets," said Askeland. "With just a few precautions, they can stay healthy, safe and happy."