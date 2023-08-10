Fall teams to be showcased at Mustang Pride event

ANDERSON -- Fans of McDonald County High School's fall sports teams will get a preview of those 2023 squads Saturday at the annual McDonald County Pride Day hosted by the MC Pom Boosters.

Spectators will get to watch scrimmages throughout the event, as well as the visiting vendors set up for the day.

The day begins with a cross country run -- for the high school squads and then the general public -- at The Rock cross country course at White Rock Elementary School, beginning at 8 a.m.

Vendors will have their tents set up beginning at 11 a.m.

Members of the school district's coaching staff will meet at noon. That meeting will not be open to the public, but after scrimmages for softball, volleyball and soccer (each beginning at 2:30 p.m. on their respective fields), a meeting for parents of the district's athletes will be held in the Performing Arts Center at 4:30 p.m.

The teams' players will be introduced at 6 p.m. at Mustang Stadium. The football team will scrimmage at 7 p.m.

Fall practices

The practice schedules for each team for the rest of the week are as follows:

Football, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Softball, 8-11 a.m.

Volleyball, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Cross country, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Boys soccer, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Girls golf, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Activity buses

This week's pickup and dropoff times for the district's activity buses are as follows:

Pickup times

Rocky Comfort, 7:25 a.m.

White Rock, 7:05 a.m.

Southwest City, 7:10 a.m.

Noel, 7:25 a.m.

Pineville, 7:40 a.m.

Dropoff times

Rocky Comfort, 1:20 p.m.

White Rock, 1:35 p.m.

Southwest City, 1:35 p.m.

Noel, 1:20 p.m.

Pineville, 1:05 p.m.