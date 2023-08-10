Eureka Springs hosts annual Al-Anon Summertime in The Ozarks convention

Al-Anon will hold the 10th Summertime in the Ozarks Convention from Aug. 18 to 20 at the Best Western Inn of the Ozarks and Convention Center, 207 W. Van Buren (Highway 62), Eureka Springs, Ark. Reservations can be made by calling 479-253-9768. Rooms are limited, so please make your reservation as soon as possible.

"Serenity in the Storm" is the theme for the 2023 event. This annual convention began as a local initiative in 2012 by members of two Al-Anon Family Groups in Eureka Springs. The one-day conference has grown into a three-day affair. The pioneering members saw two clear benefits that would ensure the success and expansion of Summertime in the Ozarks. First, the venue of Eureka Springs, a well-publicized vacation destination; and second, the well-established Springtime in the Ozarks, an Alcoholics Anonymous Convention that draws as many as two thousand members nationwide.

Because of covid, the annual Summertime in the Ozarks Al-Anon convention, with AA participation, was suspended for 2020 and 2021. The committee remained faithful to the event and kept working towards its reopening in August 2022.

Save five dollars per registration and pay only $30 with an early bird discount by registering before Aug. 11 at midnight. Following Aug. 11, registration is $35. Alateen registration fee is $2. Visit the website, summertimeintheozarks.org or contact [email protected] for more information.

In addition to the slate of Al-Anon, Alateen, and AA speakers in English and Spanish, there will be workshops and fellowship time. Also, there are drawings for elaborate baskets before each speaker. Door prizes are also available.

Find your "Serenity in the Storm" of this 2023 summer at the Al-Anon Summertime in the Ozarks.