Court report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Clinton W. Calcote v. Tia N. Calcote.

Sabrina Durossette v. Christopher J. Durossette.

State of Missouri:

AFNI, Inc. v. Chad Loving. Suit on account.

Amber Dawn Brooks v. Timothy A Neale Jr. Administrative order.

Amy Alfaro v. Franky A. Hernandez. Administrative order.

Anglin Family Investments, LP v. Leslie A. Robertson. Unlawful detainer.

Capital One, N.A. v. Maxwell R. Harrison. Suit on account.

Dana L. Anderson v. Kelly Weatherly. Small claims over $100.

Ethel I. Irvine v. Dale E. Evans. Declaratory judgment.

LVFV Funding LLC v. Bradley Macy. Contract-other.

Mid American Credit Union v. Kayg C. Parker. Contract-other.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Juna Hamilton. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. John W. Martin. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Sidnee Ryan. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Joe L. Vanderpool. Suit on account.

Richard W. Norris v. Trevor S. Largent. Small claims over $100.

Stephanie Vermeulen v. Willer Jennifer. Unlawful detainer.

UHG I LLC. v. Marie-Butterfield. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Discover Bank v. Steve R. Arnett. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Bryan A. Mendoza. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Anthony S. Meredith. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Kristeen Wakeland. Suit on account.

Republic Finance, LLC. v. Tammy Gordon. Breach of contract.

Tower Loan of Missouri LLC. v. Janis Gongola. Breach of contract.

Travelers Property Casualty v. AFB Trucking & Excavating. Breach of contract.

Toyota Financial Services v. Logan Kemp. Breach of contract.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Kathy Lynn Briggs. Trespassing.

Angela Nicole Cirincione. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Brandon Dale Jackson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Delsie Kay McPherson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Zachary Taylor Snead. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

State of Missouri:

Christopher Adams. Stealing.

Johnathon L. Bickford. Stealing.

Johnathon Mychael Coffman. Violation of child protection order.

Antonio Aram Esparza. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Franceska Ann Florez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Monica Vargas-Garcia. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Roman Joseph Green. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nicholas Lathrop. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Dustin Brian Mustain. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Rosa Angela Pleitez. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Stephen D. Price. DWI -- alcohol.

Evelia Rojo. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Kathryn Clark. Passing bad check.

Nonnie S. Lofton. Possession of controlled substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Richard Marc Rumetsch. Forgery.

Samantha Jo Youngblood. Burglary.

The following cases were heard:

Tiley S. Bracht. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Elisabetta Lynn Lavite. Exceeded posted speed limit.

State of Missouri:

Daniel Joseph Allen. Domestic Assault.

Brian Cain. Passing bad check.

Felonies:

Darin J. Eubanks. Assault. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Armed criminal action. Escape or attempted escape from confinement.