This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

July 30

Brian Russell Cain,61, Southwest City. Operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Jose Francisco Lopez-Nava, 31, Kansas City, Kan. Fugitives from out of state.

Brian Cory Lyster, 42, Anderson. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Domestic assault.

July 31

Pat J. Esa, 38, Neosho. Domestic assault. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Jerry Wolthuis, 47, Pineville. Operated vehicle on HWY without valid license. Leaving scene of accident.

Aug. 1

Scott Eugene Carter, 49, Anderson. Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correction center except with prescription. Tampering with motor vehicle. Possessing burglary tools. Stealing. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Aug. 2

David Tudera Bennett,43, Stark City. Child molestation.

Carol Brandon Jr., 59, Noel. Leaving scene of accident. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Alice Marie Woolard, 36, Noel. Kidnapping. Tampering with a judicial officer.

Aug. 4

Penny Lynn Carreon,46, Jay, Okla. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Rusty Jarrell, 38, Independance. Domestic assault.

Nonnie Shauree Lofton, 50, Grove, Okla. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Sidney Cheyenne Thomas, 26, Jay, Okla. Trespass.