1937 newpaper highlights first MC fair

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The first McDonald County Fair took place from Sept. 23 through 25 in 1937. Initially, organizers weren't sure if the fair would be a success. But after the event, the Pineville Democrat said in its Sept. 30 article, "If nothing more, the First McDonald County Fair held last week proved that McDonald County can have a fair, and already plans are being made for the event next year."

The Thursday, Sept. 16, Pineville Democrat newspaper advertised "big rodeo(s) each day, which they expected to "draw large crowds each day" for the fair. They produced events featuring "a number of bronco busters, bulldoggers, a clown and other performers."

Attendees would also be treated to horse racing.

A lot of prep work and construction would go to accommodate all visitors. Organizers boasted visitors could view the rodeo and races from their "parked cars and bleachers," and booths would be constructed for exhibitors who brought their prized livestock.

Exhibitors were urged to fill out an application for booth space by Saturday, Sept. 18, so organizers could prep for the event.

The city made arrangements for McDonald County students as well. Superintendent Alton Carnell declared Friday to be a holiday so students could participate in the fair. Contests for "marching, drills, singing and races" were a part of the school program and fair.

Other planned entertainment included "mechanical rides, shows ... a big outdoor square dance platform and the 18-piece WPA brass band of Joplin."

On Thursday, Sept. 30, a few days after the event. The Pineville Democrat published the headline, "County Fair to Be Held Annually." Initially, many felt the fair didn't meet residents' expectations.

The article said, "As is to be expected in all 'first fairs,' the display of exhibits was far below the kind of a show that the farmers, homemakers, clubs and schools of the county (were) capable of making. Many expressed themselves as being anxious for the fair to be held again next year."

A few of the problems stemmed from the confusion of the rules and regulations, with some bringing their exhibits a day later than was required.

One farmer, Turner Davis of Anderson, had planned to bring some of his "fine stallions and jacks" on Friday but was required to bring them on Thursday. This disqualified him from participating.

Another hurdle came from a false rumor that was spread, saying "all exhibits would be kept by the fair committee." No one knows who spread the rumor, but this negatively impacted the competition, as many believed they would have to relinquish their exhibits after the competition.

Regardless, the article said, "One of the best features of the fair was the displays made by the schools and the school contests." It mentions the schools that took the lead were White Rock, Lanagan and Anderson. White Rock School and the Anderson Vocational Department were "awarded first place on account of the excellence of the displays."

This motivated Carnell to make the school program a big feature for the following year's fair.

Sports were also a big hit for the fair. The Pineville Baseball Club had landslide victories in all three days, defeating teams from Centerton, Ark., Southwest City, and Webb City.

Another popular event was the rodeo and horse racing. The first and second days were won by Chester Andy of Cherryvale, Kansas. On the third day, it was John Mayfield of Anderson who took first place.

The Saddle Horse Contest was won by the Mayfield brothers of Anderson with their horse "Prince."

Prince was considered "one of the best saddle horses in Southwest Missouri," said the article.

The winner of the Saturday horseshoe pitch tournament was Oda Mason of Goodman.

Livestock judging contests were also a highlight and featured a variety of animal breeds. "Best Draft Horse Stallion" was awarded to Press Gardner of Pineville, and "Best Shropshire Ram" was awarded to T.J. Murphy of Rocky Comfort.

Other competitions included canning, needlework, agriculture products, school athletics, water coloring, preserves, jams and pickling.

Even student penmanship competitions were featured, with James Beavers, from Williams school, winning first place for the first and second grades division.

The fair also featured a guessing contest. Attendees were shown a six-pound jar that contained 10,988 beans. Out of 485 challengers, it was winner Perl Rickman, who won by guessing 10,987 beans. It was a close match as the runner-up, J. S. Armstrong, lost only by four beans at 10,984.

First place prize was $5. Adjusting for inflation, it's equal to $106 by today's standards.

Despite a few setbacks, most residents were not deterred. Many took part in the celebration. After 86 years, residents still come together to celebrate their community with friends and family at the McDonald County Fair.