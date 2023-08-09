McDonald County Fair Premium Auction Participants

The following youth participated in the premium auction at McDonald County Fair on Saturday, July 22. To participate in the premium auction, youth must be residents of McDonald County and active members of a local 4-H or FFA club.

In a premium auction, the youth show their animals and buyers bid. However, the youth get to keep their animals, along with the winning bid price plus any add-ons given to the young farmers to help offset their costs in raising their show animals.

Bidders -- usually local individuals, businesses, and organizations -- are recognized as sponsors of the agricultural projects of McDonald County youth.