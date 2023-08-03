Turpentine Creek holds MOPAR Classic Car Show

EUREKA SPRINGS -- Get ready to rev up your engines and experience a show car extravaganza like never before! Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge announces the highly anticipated second annual Turpentine Creek MOPAR Classic car show, scheduled for Aug. 18-19.

This event promises to be an automotive enthusiast's dream, featuring a captivating display of both modern and vintage MOPAR vehicles, along with an electrifying Friday Night Lights event, sponsored by Fasty's Garage.

The festivities will kick off on Friday, Aug. 18, at the Eureka Springs Community Center, where the night will illuminate with an array of cool light kits, turning the venue into a mesmerizing spectacle from 6 to 9 p.m. This year's Friday Night Lights promises to be bigger and better than ever, providing a perfect platform for car enthusiasts to gather, mingle, and marvel at the stunning light displays. Lighting includes underglow, underhood, interior and trunk -- some of these lighting installs are absolutely wild!

On Saturday, Aug. 19, the main event will take place at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, situated amidst the scenic beauty of the Ozark Mountains just south of Eureka Springs. The Turpentine Creek MOPAR Classic car show, sponsored by Lewis Automotive Group, will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., showcasing an impressive collection of both classic and modern MOPAR automobiles. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to admire these iconic vehicles up close, with their exquisite designs and historical significance.

"This year's Turpentine Creek MOPAR Classic car show promises to be a treat for automobile aficionados and wildlife enthusiasts alike," said Aaron Hoyt, the event organizer. "We are honored to have Fasty's Garage as our sponsor for Friday Night Lights, creating an unforgettable ambiance for our attendees. Then on Saturday, we look forward to the main show, sponsored by Lewis Automotive Group, hosting an exceptional display of MOPAR cars, trucks, SUVs and Jeeps at the beautiful refuge. We are honored to support Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge and contribute to the wonderful cause of wildlife rescue and rehabilitation. This event is a perfect way to celebrate the beauty of these amazing vehicles and raise awareness about the vital work being done by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge."

In addition to the breathtaking car display, attendees can explore the stunning Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge and enjoy various activities, making it a wonderful outing for the whole family. Regular admission rates to the refuge will apply. Food vendors, music, and other exciting attractions will be on hand to add to the festive atmosphere.

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge is dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of exotic big cats and other animals, and the Turpentine Creek MOPAR Classic car show provides an excellent opportunity to support the refuge's noble cause. A portion of the event's proceeds will go directly toward the welfare and care of the animals at the refuge.

For more information and updates, please visit tcmoparclassic.com.

About Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge

Founded in 1992, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and rescue operation protecting survivors of the exotic animal trade. The 459-acre refuge, located 7 miles south of Eureka Springs, is an ethical animal tourism destination. The organization does not buy, sell, trade, loan out or breed its animals, and they do not offer cub petting or harmful pay-for-play opportunities. They are accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries, an American Association of Zoo Keepers member, and licensed by the USDA and Arkansas Game and Fish. Their mission is to provide lifetime refuge for abandoned, abused and neglected big cats, with emphasis on tigers, lions, leopards, and cougars.

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge has rescued and provided sanctuary and assisted other accredited sanctuaries and zoos in rescuing and transporting more than 500 animals since its inception. For more information, visit tcwr.org.