Time off in most wonderful time of year

I love this time of year. Well, except for the angry and rude 90-plus-degree temperatures.

Barring the intense heat, this time of year is, as Andy Williams would say, or rather, sing, "the most wonderful time of the year."

I guess it's the anticipation of the upcoming high school fall sports seasons. It's the gearing up for those new seasons, the practices, the young athletes working hard to try to put themselves and their teams in the best position possible to be as successful as possible.

Everyone is undefeated.

All over campus, they've been working hard and working as early in the day as possible (for the outdoor sports) to avoid that menacing heat.

Yes, they do deserve a break, which is what they're getting this week. A break to relax and unwind, to maybe take a family vacation, to sleep in, to enjoy the river, or any of the other fun summer stuff that goes along with being a kid on summer vacation from anything school.

According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association, the current dead week its member schools are on the downhill side of as you read this column is mandated so everyone can unplug from school activities for a few days.

For those who were wondering or not at all familiar with what I'm writing about, here is the definition of MSHSAA's Summertime Dead Period: A period of defined length in which no contact takes place between school coaches/directors of MSHSAA-sponsored activities and students enrolled in the member school, or who will be enrolled in the member school during the next school year. Further, during the dead periods, school facilities are not utilized by enrolled students in connection with any sport or activity governed by MSHSAA. The dead period is a "no school activities time"; no open gyms, competitions, practices, conditioning, weight training; no activity-related functions or fundraisers, camps or clinics at school facilities or sponsored elsewhere by the school; no coaches/directors or students may have planned contact other than casual, normal community, non-activity contact. While there may be sports activities during this time, they must not involve the school coach, the school, or the facilities.

I know some coaches and even players may not like the idea of this abrupt stoppage of their prep work for the upcoming season. I know there are some who might be feeling a little down about having to leave the field or court or pitch or course, who may even feel like this week away from everything related to fall high school sports is going to slow down what progress they've made over the summer to this point.

I get it.

But I also get the idea of getting away from it for a while.

And I'm sure there are some families who like the idea of perhaps using this break to schedule some summer family time.

I also understand there are some coaches who may be thinking of the dead week as a welcome relief, not just a break for break's sake, but maybe an if-they're-not-getting-it-by-now-they're-never-going-to-get-it break.

I hope that's not the case. Rest assured, McDonald County fans, I've not seen that from any of the Mustang or Lady Mustang teams in the times I've been around them this summer.

I don't have a crystal ball. I can't see into the future to tell you how the MCHS squads are going to fare this year, but I can tell you taking a few days off to unplug and unwind the first week of August won't wreck their 2023 campaigns.

As much as I hate not getting to be around them during their workouts this week, I understand the reasoning for the dead week.

Have a fun -- and safe -- week off, Mustangs and Lady Mustangs!

