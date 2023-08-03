Setting the stage

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County volleyball team has had a busy summer prepping for the 2023 season. The current mandated dead week has put a stop to all school sports activities this week, but when it's over, the Lady Mustangs will pick up right where they left off.

"We have had an incredibly busy summer with most of our contact days being during July," said head coach Logan Grab. "While we have had a jam-packed calendar this summer, it has been one of the most fun summers I have ever had as a coach. Our athletes have given it their all this summer, and having the opportunity for them to attend multiple team camps and leagues has helped them to truly start gelling as a team."

The Lady Mustangs participated in a weekly summer league in June at Mt. Vernon. The month of July included a trip to Joplin for the Licking Team Volleyball Camp and weekly play days at Cassville and Seneca, as well as the Pitt State Volleyball Team Camp for the varsity squad on July 13-14 and a Point Pursuit event at Mt. Vernon on July 21.

McDonald County finished as champions of the Silver Bracket at the Pitt State Camp, something that helped their summer progression continue trending on an upward trajectory.

"I think we are in a good place right now as far as their summer progression has gone," said Grab. "At the end of last season, this group had big goals in mind for the upcoming season, and they have put in the work to hopefully accomplish several of their goals. We ended the summer on a strong note, and I am excited to get back in the gym with everyone on Aug. 7."

In their return to the gym Aug. 7-11, the Lady Mustangs will practice and hold tryouts for potential new squad members from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. each morning, leading up to a 2:30 p.m. scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 12, as part of the school's Mustang Pride festivities.

The team will practice from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 14-18 and will host a varsity jamboree on Tuesday, Aug. 22, beginning at 5 p.m. at the gym.

While the post-dead week schedule will be just as busy as the pre-dead week schedule, Grab said the Lady Mustangs will need the time to fine-tune important aspects of their game.

"Between now and the start of the school year, I would like to see us further capitalize on the offensive opportunities we have created for ourselves through our strong defense and serve-receive," she said. "Being a balanced team with a strong defense and offense is always something we want to strive for. If we remain focused on executing that mission, that will undoubtedly be one of our biggest strengths this year. We expect to be a competitive, gritty team every time we step on the court."