RELIGION: What are hindrances to our spiritual growth?

Sunday school began at 10 a.m., with Rick Lett teaching the adult class studying Jeremiah 35:5-19. The lesson, "Worthy," reminds us that God expects His people to honor Him through their obedience. He honors those who serve Him faithfully and stands against those who disregard Him.

Worship service began at 11 a.m.; special prayers of healing and comfort were requested for several. Doug greeted the congregation, and we were reminded that homecoming would be on Aug. 20, with special praise music from the Butler Creek Boys during our morning service, followed by fellowship lunch.

We will distribute Bibles at the Christians for the Community event in Southwest City on Aug. 12. There will also be free food, praise music, and a prayer tent. The event will be held beside the library on Main Street from 6 to 9 p.m. Everyone is welcome. The business meeting will be held on Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "Decide Now," with a scripture reading from Psalm 34:19. The good man doesn't escape trouble, but we are all God's children and live in His presence. The devil acts like he has jurisdiction over us, but he doesn't. There is no guarantee of an easy life, but choosing obedience is our assurance of God's help.

Tyrel Lett and Rick Lett served as offertory ushers, and Karen Gardner shared special praise music, as did Jerry Abercrombie, who sang "Unspoken Request." Susan Cory accompanied the congregational hymns.

Brother Roger Gill began Sunday's message by telling us not to take each other for granted.

"Sunday is a rich day set aside to worship our Lord and Savior. We need to remember who we are and where we are headed in our spiritual journey."

Sunday's sermon was a message of great concern as he talked about "Hindrances to Spiritual Growth." The scripture reading was from Hebrews 5:11-14. It was a message of encouragement to Christians to go on to maturity and to grow in grace and in the knowledge of our Lord.

Brother Roger began by telling us that "when we come to Christ, we grow in Christ and the Word of God. The enemy wants to isolate us in worry and fear and cause bitterness in our hearts which affects us negatively. America has so much freedom, and yet people have turned from God.

Brother Roger talked about four things that hinder our spiritual growth.

The first is the dullness of hearing, referred to in verse 11. "That means we are slow to understand, and we try to go around God's word. That causes us to drift.

"Do not neglect salvation. We have already been given the gift of God. Don't let the flesh and mind drift away into the winds of the world. That's when people drift away from God. Dullness of hearing also causes doubting. Beware of unbelief. We should encourage each other daily. People that get bored in church aren't connected to God. God's doctrine will always be there. If we drift in the wind, we lose control. You have to have the Holy Spirit with you to fight the wind."

Brother Roger told us that refusing to grow spiritually is a second hindrance to spiritual growth.

"To prevent this, we need the first truths about what God does and can do. We have a personal responsibility to share with others what God has done for us. If you believe in Christ, the Word of God will work in you. You can't focus on the craziness of the world. Instead, focus on what is good and evil, what is truth and untruth."

Lack of experience with the Word is the third hindrance to spiritual growth that Brother Roger talked about. As he referred to verse 13 and the "milk and meat," he told us that just as children, we grow from just milk to meat.

"Adults grow and don't just depend on milk anymore. The meat is the Word of God. We should desire the meat of the Word. We need to hunger for the Word of God. Every believing Christian must move from milk to the meat of the Word. The Word of God will tell you where you are spiritually and where you need to go. The Holy Spirit knows our hearts."

The fourth hindrance to spiritual growth is a lack of discernment caused by not exercising in the Word daily. Brother Roger told us, "This causes one to have the ability to distinguish between good and evil. Standing in the Word is learning and being familiar with the Word for faith and wisdom. When we apply it to life, we can distinguish between good and evil and right and wrong. We need to grow in the Lord and be trained in what is good and evil according to God's Word."

In closing, Brother Roger warned us: "Even if you are saved, don't walk away from God. We only have today because yesterday is gone, and tomorrow is not promised."

Hebrews 3:12-13 says, "Beware, brethren, lest there be in any of you an evil heart of unbelief in departing from the living God, but encourage one another daily while it is called today, lest any of you be hardened through the deceitfulness of sin."

You are invited to worship services on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Bible study is held Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Mill Creek Baptist Church is 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.