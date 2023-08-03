Petting zoo comes to MC Library

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Library, at 808 Bailey Road, invited the community to the Thorni Ridge Exotics petting zoo at the library on July 31. Visitors were treated to a presentation by Michael Buckner, a representative of Thorni Ridge Exotics. And, after his presentation, they had the opportunity to pet a variety of animals.

Hazel Gardner-Sheets is the director of the McDonald County Library. She said that, to mark the end of the summer reading program, the library invited Thorni Ridge Exotics to put together a presentation and petting zoo.

Thorni Ridge Exotics is based in Smithton, just east of Sedalia. According to the organization's website, it provides "mobile petting zoos, pony rides, and educational experiences for people of all ages, serving Missouri and surrounding states."

Buckner said the organization has 60 acres of land filled with exhibits and animals. It has about 600 animals and about 40 different species.

During his presentation, Buckner discussed various facts about the animals he brought, which included baby chick emus, a tortoise, a lemur, and a baby joey kangaroo named Star.

Young and old residents crowded around the library, leaving only standing room to watch his presentation. He invited all 145 visitors to pet these exotic animals.

Buckner said the most popular animal for smaller events is the baby kangaroo.

That was the case for many of the visitors. The highlight of the petting zoo was the baby joey kangaroo, Star.

Ian Arles, a visitor, said his favorite animal to pet was "the kangaroo because it's so soft."

Another visitor, Ruffell Hilton, said he also came to see the kangaroo. His mother, Julie Hilton, had a unique interaction with George, the lemur. While she was taking a picture of George, he reached out through the cage and grabbed her phone.

"The lemur was grabbing my phone," said Julie. "So, I flipped it around to show him himself, and he just stared at it. It (was) so funny."

She thanked the library for "doing all these cool things this summer."

Ian Arles' mother also expressed her thanks to the library for bringing the children "different opportunities and creating these experiences."

As for Buckner, he said he enjoys bringing these animals because he likes "seeing all the smiles on people's faces" and the change it brings to peoples' perception of animals. He said there's a lot of misinformation about these animals and their temperaments.

By visiting with residents in the community, he hopes they can see that "(animals) are just like humans," and he "hopes the kids pick that up."

Gardner-Sheets expressed her thanks to Thorni Ridge Exotics.

"I appreciate it every time that they can be available to come down here and do a library program because they are so far away. It's not often you get to see a kangaroo in a library."

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Thorni Ridge Exotics brought various animals to the McDonald County Library, including a tortoise, a lemur, piglets, baby chick emus, a baby ostrich, and a joey baby kangaroo.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Many young residents enjoyed petting this eight-month old joey named Star. Buckner says he likes his job because he gets to "see how happy these animals make people and how much they can learn just by (visiting)."



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Both young and old residents crowded around the petting area of the McDonald County Library just to touch the animals brought by Thorni Ridge Exotics.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press This young toddler looks bewildered after seeing the baby joey being put back in its pouch.

