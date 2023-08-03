McDonald County obituaries for August 3, 2023

Helen Coffee

November 1933

July 29, 2023

Helen Coffee, 89, widow of Edward Lee Coffee of Pineville, Mo., died July 29, 2023.

She was born in November 1933. Her legacy lives on through her sons, Curtis and Stuart Coffee; and granddaughter, Anastasia Coffee. Other survivors are sister, Robbie Miner; and brother, Roger Robertson.

Per her wishes, there will be no formal services. Instead, those who knew her are urged to gather in their hearts to remember the joy she brought into their lives.

Arrangements are by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Bobby Jim McGhee

Nov. 23, 1942

July 26, 2023

Bobby Jim McGhee was called home and saddled up for his final ride on July 26, 2023. He was born on November 23, 1942, to Robert and Anna Mae McGhee in Chelsea, Oklahoma. Bobby will be remembered as a devoted family man who loved his family dearly. He lived life to the fullest and found joy in the simple pleasures of existence. Bobby had a passion for reading Western novels by Louis L'Amour and took pride in cultivating a beautiful garden that yielded various vegetables.

Bobby Jim McGhee's journey may have come to an end, but the memories he has left behind will forever be cherished. He will be missed dearly by his loved ones and all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Bobby is preceded in death by his first wife Sandra Cooper and second wife Barbara Ann McGhee, grandson Joshua Gooding, sisters Barbara Daniels, and Mary Martineau, and son-in-law James Gooding.

Bobby is survived by his children Jim Bob McGhee and his wife Kimberly, Curtis McGhee and his wife Kellie, Jo Gooding and Rhonda Allen. Additionally, he leaves behind his brother Donald McGhee and sister Donna Prater. Bobby also survived by his grandchildren Casamere McGhee, Dalton McGhee, Karissa McGhee, Bryce McGhee, Jaxson McGhee, Teagan McGhee, Eric Gooding, Jenny Hughes, Dusty Allen, and Amanda Carter; and by ten great-grandchildren.

The visitation to honor Bobby's memory was on August 1, 2023, at Worley Luginbuel Jay located at 777 South 16th Street in Jay, Oklahoma. Family and friends had the opportunity to share stories and reminisce about the moments they cherished with Bobby.

Bobby's funeral service was on August 2, 2023, at Full Gospel Church in Southwest City, Missouri. He will be laid to rest at Southwest City Cemetery on August 2, 2023, following his funeral service.

