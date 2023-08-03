Fish go deep as water warms

Beaver Lake

Anglers need to think deep when it comes to catching walleye.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said walleye are prowling depths of 25 to 30 feet along points or flats close to deep water. That's deeper than in early July when 17 to 25 was a good depth to fish.

Troll for walleye with a nightcrawler rig behind a bottom bouncer weight. Or troll with a deep-diving walleye crankbait such as a Bandit Deep Walleye lure. It appears similar to a jerk bait for black bass fishing.

For black bass, use top-water lures from first light to sunrise and work shady banks after that. Later in the day, use small plastic worms on a drop-shot rig. Anglers also report bass fishing success using big 10- or 12-inch curly-tail plastic worms.

Troll for crappie with crankbaits that run 15 feet deep. Creek arms or flats on the south half of the lake are good for crank-bait crappie. Jones recommends trolling in Joe's Creek or Esculapia Hollow.

Striped bass fishing is best early from Rocky Branch Park to the dam. Troll slowly with brood minnows, live shad or sunfish for bait. Keep a top-water lure handy to catch surfacing stripers. Surface water temperature is in the mid to upper 80s.

Beaver tailwater

Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, said trout can be caught with prepared trout baits such as Berkley Power Bait, Berkley Power Eggs or Pautzke Fire Bait fished on light line. Small gold and silver spoons are good to use. Power generation at Beaver Dam is mainly in the afternoon.

Lake Fayetteville

Angela Perea at Lake Fayetteville Marina said black bass fishing is fair with plastic worms or spinnerbaits. Bluegill are biting worms. Crappie fishing is slow.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride said black bass can be caught with top-water lures or plastic worms early or at sunset. Catfish are biting early or late on any kind of catfish bait.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass are biting plastic worms in shaded, shallow water at lakes Windsor and Loch Lomond. There is some spotty top-water action for black bass early at Loch Lomond.

Bluegill are biting well on crickets or worms at any Bella Vista lake. The largest bluegill are 10 feet deep. Catfish are biting well at all Bella Vista lakes.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Elk River

Big Elk Floats, Camping and Lodging reports black bass are biting well on top-water lures, including black Jitterbugs, black buzz baits or black and white Hula Poppers. Creek minnows or nightcrawlers are excellent live bait. Fish are mostly at the ends of rapids in shade or along wood cover.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at night with big plastic worms, deep-diving crankbaits, black and blue jigs or black and blue spinnerbaits. There is some spotty top-water action at first and last light.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair black bass fishing at Grand Lake with top-water lures, crankbaits, plastic worms or spinnerbaits around docks, rock and weed beds.

White bass fishing is good along windy points or around schools of shad. Islands in the middle part of the lake are good for white bass fishing at sunrise and sunset. Try cut bait, liver or stink bait for catfish.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass are biting well on crankbaits, plastic worms or jig and pigs along points.

At Lake Eucha, black bass are biting well on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic worms, spinner baits or top-water lures along points, rock or weeds. Bluegill are biting well on crickets in shallow water. Crappie fishing is fair with hair jigs or minnows around brush.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass fishing is best in deep water. Use a drop-shot rig 20 to 30 feet deep early. Jigging spoons may also work.

The James River arms are good to fish with a jig and pig 15 to 25 feet deep. Buzz baits have produced in the Flat Creek arm worked around lay-downs and other wood cover.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff