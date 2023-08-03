Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Community Sports Opinion Religion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Do you recognize this McDonald County WWII veteran?

by Staff Reports | Today at 7:00 a.m.
Submitted photo Please help the McDonald County Historical Society identify this WWII McDonald County veteran. He received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, sent her a photo. This unidentified photo is number 43 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The Historical Society is still trying to find names to go with faces from the Bonnibel album to preserve a precious piece of history. If you recognize the service member in this photo, please call the library at 417-223-4489 and ask to speak with Hazel Gardner-Sheets.

MCDONALD COUNTY -- Please help the McDonald County Historical Society identify this WWII McDonald County veteran. He received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, sent her a photo.

This unidentified photo is number 43 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The Historical Society is still trying to find names to go with faces from the Bonnibel album to preserve a precious piece of history.

If you recognize the service member in this photo, please call the library at 417-223-4489 and ask to speak with Hazel Gardner-Sheets.

Print Headline: Do you know this veteran?

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Petting zoo comes to MC Library
by Daniel Bereznicki
Betterment Club hosts kid’s business fair
by Daniel Bereznicki
City sets date for paving project
by Daniel Bereznicki
Do you recognize this McDonald County WWII veteran?
by Staff Reports
Beaver Lake waterfall accessible only by water
by Flip Putthoff
ADVERTISEMENT