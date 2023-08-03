Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Steven L. Kessaman v. Julia N. Keesaman.

State of Missouri:

John K. Allred v. Wood Motor company. Small claims over $100.

Arvest Bank v. Walter L. Jeffers. Breach of contract.

Arvest Bank v. Jenna M. McGlothlin. Breach of contract.

Bank of America, N.A. v. Juan M. Trujillo. Suit on account.

Capital One, N.A. v. Janice M. Saunders. Suit on account.

Citibank, N.A. v. Josette Reinkefuller. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Emma D. Bogue. Suit on account.

Synchrony Bank v. Josette J. Reinke Fuller. Suit on account.

Nichole R. Jaquis v. Cody Ashcraft. Administrative order.

Karen L. Pendergraft v. Brandon D. Jackson. Small claims over $100.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Linsen Taro. Breach of contract.

Tarsco Bolted Tank, Inc. v. John L. Remington. Breach of contract.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Americash Loans of Missouri LLC. v. Fahad A. Khafaji. Breach of contract.

Anglin Family Investments, LP v. Wade A. Taff. Unlawful detainer.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Melvina Chaj. Rent and possessions.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Samuel Fox. Unlawful detainer.

Credit Corp. Solutions, Inc. v. Pa Lee. Suit on account.

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. April L. Reed. Breach of contract.

Discover Bank v. Bryan A. Mendoza. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Kristeen Wakeland. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Melody F. Pogue. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Cassandra Robles. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jordan Grover. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Waylon Rolls. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Margaret Swanson. Suit on account.

Mariner Finance, LLC v. David L. Stamps. Breach of contract.

Meredith E. MacQueeney v. McDonald County Circuit Court. Breach of contract.

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Angela Brewer. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Margaret Swanson. Suit on account.

Plaza Services, LLC v. Steven Lawrence. Breach of contract.

Republic Finance, LLC. v. Tammy Gordon. Breach of contract.

Republic Finance, LLC. v. Cathy Howard. Breach of contract.

Synchrony Bank v. Derek R. Burden. Suit on account.

Travelers Property Casua v. AFAB Trucking & Excavating LLC. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Juan Q. Mata. Breach of contract.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Brohden Jack Acklin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kylee Danielle Bond. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Emanuel D. Byler. Driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Katherine Elizabeth Capps. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Dmitry A. Cederberg. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Anton Daniel Jr. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

William Lloyd Foster Jr. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Ignasio Hernandez. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Michael David Jackson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Juan Lujan. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Michael Thomas Magee. DWI. Failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes.

Christina Lynn Marshall. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Isaac Bruce Meadows. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Amanda Mefford. Trespass.

Lacey Nichole Ortega. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Briana Lynne Wilson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

State of Missouri:

Stephen Grady Arnold. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jamie Jo Bunch. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Chad Michael Carpenter. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Dmitry A. Cederberg. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christopher Chase. Assault. Trespass on real property marked as required by RSMo 569.145. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.

Jeffrey Neal Cooper. DWI. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered). Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

James Roberson Crews III. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Eldrich T. Cushenberry. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Anton Daniel Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Jeyson J. Carabantes Deras. DWI -- person less than 17 years of age in vehicle. Failed to drive half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, causing an immediate threat of accident.

Richard Neal Derrick. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Marcus Allen Duncan. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Satish Eliasala. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Carlos Gonzalez. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Emely Guadalupe Garay. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joshua Blakely Granger. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Blaine Keith Hill. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes.

Margaret John. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sheila Kay Jones. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Henry Joshua. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Rachel Clair Kindsvogel. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Trinton A. Kuehn. DWI -- alcohol. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Alyssa Marie Latoski. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive on right half of roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident.

Jesse Williams Leach. DWI -- alcohol. Leaving scene of accident. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Lauren Elizabeth Lopez. Failed to register out-of-state registered vehicle/trailer in Missouri when Missouri resident.

Juan Lujan. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Emily Ann McCrary. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brandon Shea Manicom. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joseph Ryan Manion. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Martha Lucero Izazaga Olea. Exceeded posted speed limit. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Tomas Ordonez. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Anderson Jose Perez. DWI -- alcohol. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Marissa Nicole Perks. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Kortney Briekeniel Puckett. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Diana Rader. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Aaron Dick Riner. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Michael Dale Ritchie. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation.

Rachel Simone Rogers. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Erick Alesandro Rosales. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Godofredo Petronilo Segovia. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Bradley Kent Teitler. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Anthony Ray Whisenhunt. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kelsey Lauren Willett. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Shawn T. Wright. Assault. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mua Y. Yang. Harassment.

Nicholas Allan Yates. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Syedshoaibhas Zaidi. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Christopher chase. Property damage.

Rick W. Cleaver Jr. Passing a bad check.

Cole David Eden. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Dallas A. Gillett. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Vanessa Gallegos. Passing a bad check.

Rhonda Gay McIntire. Passing a bad check.

Amanda Mefford. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Antonio P. Plaketta. Burglary.

Park Sarafin. Burglary.

Sara L. Swafford. Burglary.

The following cases were heard:

Jiovanni Alvarez. Driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat.

Carl Landon. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Lara B. Loving. Exceeded posted speed limit.

State of Missouri:

Daniel Joseph Allen. Domestic assault.

Jiovanni Alvarez. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Christie Marie Barker. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Brian Cain. Passing a bad check.

Kaleb B. Downing. DWI -- alcohol.

Marshall S. Foreman. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Carl Landon. Failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left.

Stephen L. Martin. Fishing without a permit -- Missouri resident.

Osaias Osaias. Failed to cover or sufficiently secure vehicle load.

Deborah A. Stewart. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Felonies:

Mercedees D. Laughard. Tampering with motor vehicle.