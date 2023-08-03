City sets date for paving project

GOODMAN -- Now that the culvert project at the corner of Whitmore Street and Garner Avenue is complete, the city looked ahead to its paving project at its meeting on Tuesday and learned the project is set to begin on August 14.

According to Mayor John Bunch, all streets will be paved with "hot mix" and not "chip and seal." Pricing will be calculated by the ton. Heavily traveled streets will be paved with a special hot mix that contains fiber material to extend the longevity of the roads.

"In nine days, the entire town should be finished," Bunch said regarding how many days it would take to do the work.

Alderman Clyde Davidson commented, "Now (Bunch) says that, and we're talking about contract work, always subject to change. So, don't come back and call us on the 10th or 11th day to say that the mayor said it would be done in nine days. There are always possibilities of difficulties or situations that come up, but that's the goal."

Present at the meeting were Bunch, Alderman Rex Jordan, Davidson, Alderman Clay Sexson via phone conference call, and City Clerk Madisun Branstetter.

Alderman Calvin Wilson was not present due to illness.

In other business, Jason Fitzgerald, director of government affairs at CARDS, asked the city if it would consider renewing its contract with the waste management company. The city postponed its decision until it had considered all its options. The contract will end in May 2024.

Since the last meeting, the police department has responded to 112 calls for service, made 141 community/business checks, had 126 constructive engagements, and made 56 traffic stops. The department wrote 17 citations for traffic and 10 for violation of city ordinances. It made seven arrests and issued seven arrest or search warrants.

In September, the Goodman Betterment Club will host the Goodman Car Show. The city approved waiving food truck fees.

The city paid the bills in the amount of $6,371.39.