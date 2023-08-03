Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center has a dinner and a dance every Friday night. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal at 6 p.m. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with a live country band each week. This week, Aug. 4, Dale Johnson and The Country Review Band will play. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information. The center is located at 719 Carter Street in Stella.

Southwest City

The city plans to hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 8, to set the 2023 tax levy. The city must hold a public hearing to set the 2023 personal and real estate tax rate for the 2023 year. This public hearing will be a part of the city council meeting to allow sufficient time for paperwork to be finalized.

Banner Church of the Nazarene

Banner Church of the Nazarene will host Vacation Bible School Aug. 6-10, from 6-8:30 p.m. nightly. For more information, call 417-364-7461.

On Aug. 12, Banner Church of the Nazarene will host the "Tucker Family Band," which will present "Gospel Songs of Graceland." Finger foods will be provided at 6 p.m. The free concert will begin at 7 p.m. Banner Church is located at 597 North Fork Road in Anderson.

American Legion Post 392

A fundraiser dinner and rifle raffle drawing are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m., at 103 S. Beeman Street in Pineville. Dinner includes a hot dog, potato salad, baked beans, dessert, and a drink for $9. Add a second hot dog for $1 more.

McDonald County Senior Center Noel

McDonald County Senior Center business hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a lunch hour from 11 a.m. to noon. The center is located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel.

Blessings Cupboard Food Pantry is open Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel. For more information, contact Louine at 417-475-3195.

Wheaton High School Class of 1973

Those interested in helping plan a 50th Class Reunion for the Wheaton High School Class of 1973 are invited to stop by the RR Depot Museum at 311 Main Street during the 65th annual Wheaton Barbecue on Aug. 26. Meet in the shade by the museum between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Contact Ron at 608-242-7321. Plans are flexible and will be determined by those who stop by.