This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

July 9

Martin Lance Waylon Hackett, 24, Washburn. Domestic assault -- third degree.

Edward Rocky Hernandez, 29, Anderson. Operated vehicle on highway without valid or no license. Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

July 11

Sonja Lihpai, 31, Neosho. Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jacob Daniel Womack, 23, Powell. Leaving scene of accident. Failed to register vehicle. Driving while revoked or driving while suspended. Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

July 12

Rick Williams Cleaver Jr., 45, Noel. Passing bad check.

Jacob Thomas Kissinger, 27, Jane. Domestic assault -- third degree.

Michael Peterson Leonard, 38, Joplin. Harassment -- first degree.

July 13

Jim Wooderd McKelvey, 52, Noel. Failure to register as a sex offender pursuant to SEC 589.400-425 -- second offense.

July 14

Seth Gothard, 21, Goodman. Sexual exploitation of a minor. Possessing child pornography. Supplying alcohol to a minor.

Freddie Lynn Griner, 23, Goodman. Sexual Exploitation of a minor. Supplying alcohol to a minor.

Michael Heath McGinley, 40, Jay, Okla. Fugitive from out of state.

Amanda Michelle Mefford, 32, Rogers, Ark. Trespass. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Chris Donte Thomas, 42, Neosho. Court-ordered sanction.

July 15

Roberto Edward Ramirez, 27, Joplin. Probation violation.

July 16

Kent Darnell Wooten, 58, Goodman. Assault -- second degree.

July 17

Jonathan Edgar Cogbill, 46, Pineville. Violation of order of protection for adult -- first offense. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.

Seth Gothard, 21, Goodman. Possession of child pornography.

Nicholas Lathrop, 34, Sheldon. Stalking. Property damage. Violate order of protection for adult.

Lucas Shelby Piercefield, 28, Wyandotte, Okla. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Crystal Gaye Scott, 47, Gravette, Ark. Stealing/larceny/theft. Driving while revoked/suspended.

July 19

Christopher David Adams, 40, Anderson. Parole violation.

Tonya Jean Vilavong, 48, Pineville. Violation of order of protection for adult.

July 20

Amelia Marie Holliday, 40, Rocky Comfort. Property damage -- first degree.

Gayla Darlene Milleson, 40, Pineville. Probation violation.

July 21

James Finley Garrett, 62, Seneca. Assault -- first degree. Burglary -- first degree. Armed criminal action. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Brandon Dale Jackson, 28, Pineville. Driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree. Driving while revoked or driving while suspended. Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

July 22

Bryant Eugene Beehler II, 22, Joplin. Driving while revoked or driving while suspended.

Allen Michael Busker, 28, Pineville. Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. Miscellaneous family offense. Excessive BAC.

Orie Thomas Williams, 34, Anderson. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

July 24

Shad Ray Gilman Jr., 32, Anderson. Fugitive from out of state.

July 25

Robert Edward Beaver, 34, Lanagan. Probation violation.

Erin Michelle Edmisten, 20, Neosho. Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person. Stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Daniel Lee Morlan, 41, Granby. Probation violation.

Dudley Robonei, 31, Anderson. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

July 26

Johnathon Lee Bickford, 31, Goodman. Probation violation. Stealing. Stealing/larceny/theft.

Lori Ann Green, 43. Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered). Driving while intoxicated.

David Molina II, 27, Southwest City. Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Park Sarafin, 37, Noel. Burglary -- second degree.

July 27

Brittany Lorraine Kloos, 34, Newport, Ark. Court-ordered sanction.

July 28

Dominic Elkins, 18, Purdy. Assault -- fourth degree. Property damage. Burglary -- second degree.

Dusty E. Hall, 39, Rogers, Ark. Passing bad check.

Daitin J. Sparks, 30, Wyandotte, Okla. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Fugitive from out of state.