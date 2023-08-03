Betterment Club hosts kid’s business fair

GOODMAN -- The Goodman Betterment Club invited Missouri's youngest entrepreneurs to showcase their business ideas at the Children's Business Fair. On July 28, residents packed into the Goodman Community Building at 233 E. Garner Avenue to buy different crafts and goodies from the 40 booths featured at the event.

Tiffany Jordon, president of the Goodman Betterment Club, said the event had many creative business ideas from residents ages 8 to 18. Some sold rocks they mined while on vacation, others sold homemade baked goodies, and some offered dance lessons.

These young business owners spoke about the processes and steps they took to create a business they were passionate about. Some also offered bits of advice to those who wish to start their own businesses.

The Perrault family table displayed various beaded bracelets and key chains. Each one was handmade with different colored knots and beads. Alongside the inventory was a flyer that offered dancing lessons from Alexis, a daughter in the family.

"She's been competitive dancing for four years now," said Alexis' mother. "She actually competes at a very high level. So, we're gonna offer mini-classes."

Alexis said the first thing she liked to do was give free dance lessons to others because dance competitions can be "really expensive," to the extent that some dancers require "sponsorships" to compete.

Alexis' mother said parents can support a child's endeavors by "taking something that they love and find their passion for it and just go all in."

On a table nearby were displays of cardboard structures of different shapes and colors. Phineas Bingle constructed cardboard arcade games that featured prizes and gifts to winners. Some of these games were inspired by rolling ball games and mini golf. These hand-size games require players to test their hand dexterity by maneuvering metallic marbles through mazes.

He took one of the metal marbles and bounced it off a rubber band into a hole in the dartboard labeled with a point system.

All the games were created from repurposed materials such as paper towel rolls and tape and took hours to construct.

What gave him the idea? He responded, "I was reading a book and stole out of it."

His mother, who wished her name be withheld, said, "It's all him. When I heard about the fair, I asked him if he wanted to do it, and he said, 'Yeah' ... He has some really creative ideas."

One table displayed an assortment of rocks, minerals and gemstones.

Brothers Caden and Payson Biscup sold rocks Payson had mined while on vacation.

Payson is the younger brother of the two. He showed pictures of himself mining the stones he was selling.

He said his favorite part of mining is "finding" the stones. He pointed to his favorite rock mineral, which is a quartz gem.

According to Payson, he wants to follow in his brother's footsteps and become a geologist. This has a special meaning to Caden.

"It makes me really happy to encourage my younger brother and siblings around sciences ... I just like sharing that information because I enjoy it."

Another table displayed treats, pies and other goodies. The centerpiece had a banquet of yellow roses. This was the table of Kimberly and Sterling Nash. Kimberly made all the baked goods for the fair.

"I like to bake. So, my grandma signed me up because she knows I like to bake," Kimberly said. "I came down here so I could show off all my stuff."

It took Kimberly three days to make her whole inventory. Her most popular item was her banana bread. Next to her, her brother Sterling Nash sat by a freezer that housed his homemade ice cream.

He showed a picture of himself standing beside a barrel that towers over him. He stood on a stool to reach the top of the barrel to churn the ingredients to make his homemade ice cream.

Jaymee Stathakis is the owner of the Country Rose Bakeshop. Her station featured both sweet treats and sown fabric keychains. "I've been learning to sew," said Stathakis. "One of the first things I learned to sew was keychains. And I've been baking since I was pretty young."

It took her two weeks to create her inventory. She has lived in Oklahoma for years and traveled to Goodman to participate in the Children's Business Fair.

For any business-minded individuals, Stathakis had some advice. "You want to take your time on learning to do this stuff and don't give up even if you get hurt."

The biggest table featured a variety of home goods and handcrafts from the "The Homemade Hub." It's a business that consists of five individuals. They are Kaine Pritchard, Sirinity Pritchard, Cadence Babbitt, Unity Pritchard, and Harmony Pritchard.

The crafts included watercolor art, wood burning and pyrography designs on wood, and paint on wood. They also sold pickled goodies.

"It's cucumbers and onions, salt, vinegar and sugar," said Sirinity Pritchard. "And then I had to boil it all together." This particular flavor was "bread and butter pickles."

Babbitt is a self-taught artist that painted a wolf howling at the moon on wood.

Sirinity Pritchard said a lot of prep work goes on behind the scenes to build a business.

"There's a lot of money that goes into it. There's a lot of ideas put into it, but the outcome and enjoyment of them seeing your pictures, it's worth it."

Kaine Pritchard added, "Whenever you do stuff, do stuff that you like and what you think that people would like to get."

"We had a great turnout for our Children's Business Fair ... It was great to see people show up to support our future generations," said Jordan, speaking for the Betterment Club.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Kimberly (left) and Sterling Nash are ready to serve up some treats and goodies. Sterling also made homemade ice cream.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Alexis (left) poses for a picture with her mother and brother. Alexis offered free dancing lessons to others who share her passion.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Phineas Bingle shows off his repurposed arcade games.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Brothers Caden (left) and Payson Biscup have traveled around the U.S. collecting rocks and mineral. Payson is selling the rocks he mined himself.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Jaymee Stathakis (left) stands next to her father. She made custom keychains out of fabric she sowed herself.

