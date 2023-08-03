Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday is an opportunity to shop small

JEFFERSON CITY -- Ahead of the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, Missouri's National Federation of Independent Business is encouraging consumers to shop small. The sales tax holiday, which begins on Friday, August 4, and runs through the weekend, is a great opportunity to support local businesses, NFIB state director Brad Jones said.

"Studies have shown that shopping small keeps more hard-earned dollars within a community. That's because local job creators sponsor everything from school fundraisers to little league teams. As the backbone of our state's economy, our hope is that more people will turn to their Main Street businesses for their back-to-school supplies this weekend."

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, the 2023 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 4, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 6.