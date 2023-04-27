Track teams shine at Monett Invitational

The McDonald County track teams fared well Tuesday, April 25, at the Monett Invitational.

The McDonald County boys finished second overall, while the girls took third place.

Boys

Host Monett won the meet with 112 points, just ahead of McDonald County at 110.6 and Neosho 102.6. Aurora finished fourth at 59.6. A total of 17 teams were in the meet.

Joshua Pacheco finished first in the long jump at 5.87 meters, with Miguel Mora 24th at 4.66.

Pacheco placed first in the 100-meter dash at 11.52, while Tucker Dill was 12th at 12.17 and Julio Rosiles 32nd at 12.89.

Pacheco was second in the 200-meter dash at 23.00, with Rosiles 16th at 25.76.

Pacheco also took second in the triple jump at 12.61, with Samuel Barton fifth at 12.14 and Hasler Lopez Vasquez 19th at 10.07.

Hunter Leach finished second in the 800-meter run at 2:08.27, while Tyler Rothrock was 10th at 2:14.87 and Arthur Mead 11th at 2:18.50.

Toby Moore was second in the shot put at 13.44, with Angel Mendoza-Martinez eighth at 10.61 and Cory Tuttle 17th at 9.33.

Moore finished third in the discus at 38.49, with Miguel Melendez Cassiano 10th at 30.7 and Steele West 24th at 24.05.

Andrew Moritz was third in the javelin with a throw of 45.03, with Logan Myrick 14th at 34.02 and Jarrett McCool 36th at 24.23.

Caleb Garvin took fourth place in the 3,200-meter run at 10:50.13, with Mason Burton 11th at 12:42.20.

Wyatt Wilkinson placed sixth in the pole vault at 2.90

Garvin placed seventh in the 1,600-meter run at 5:05.71, with Rothrock in 11th at 5:14.97 and Alexsandro Vazquez-Lopez 14th at 5:20.34.

Maddox Feagin finished in a four-way tie for seventh in the high jump at 1.62.

Adrian Short finished ninth in the 300-meter hurdles at 47.03, with Michael Hackworth was 10th at 47.16

Eli Jordan placed 11th in the 400-meter dash at 56.61, with Samuel Barton 14th at 57.07 and Miguel Mora 16th at 57.39.

Antwone Dean Isiel was 16th in the 110-meter hurdles at 20.12, while Hackworth was 18th at 20.16

The Mustangs' 4x800-meter relay team took first place at 8:48.17.

The 4x400-meter relay team placed second at 3:41.49.

The 4x200-meter relay team placed second at 1:36.60.

The 4x100-meter relay team placed fourth at 46.08.

Girls

Host Monett also won the girls meet with 98 points, while College Heights Christian was second at 85, McDonald County third at 76 and Aurora fourth at 73 out of the 21 team scores.

Anissa Ramirez placed first in the javelin with a throw of 31.76 meters, while Analisa Ramirez was 11th at 25.52 and Malia Diaz 14th at 23.50.

Savannah Leib took second in the high jump at 1.39, with Gia Coffel and Layla Wallain tied for sixth at 1.34.

Lacey Nix finished second in the pole vault at 2.60, with Kyle Moore seventh at 2.15.

Carlie Martin was third in the triple jump at 9.84, with Abigal Pagel ninth at 9.14 and Kayna Fields 16th at 8.72,

Martin finished fourth in the discus at 27.56, while Alexcia Ramirez was eighth at 23.7 and Peyton Cooper 12th at 21.81.

Roslynn Huston placed fourth in the shot put at 8.97, with Malia Diaz seventh at 8.47 and Gisel Aragon 17th at 7.26.

Kate Cheney placed fifth in the 800-meter run at 2:50.53.

Anna Price placed sixth in the 400-meter dash at 1:03.83, with Dallie Racher 13th at 1:08.65.

Nix placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles at 53.23.

Martin was sixth in the long jump at 4.07, with Pagel 23rd at 3.42.

Cheney finished seventh in the 1,600-meter run at 6:12.76, while Madison Burton was 11th at 6:36.81.

Burton was seventh in the 3,200-meter run at 14:37.90.

Leib placed 12th in the 100-meter hurdles at 20.45.

Clara Horton placed 16th in the 200-meter dash at 30.21, with Racher 20th at 30.74 and Layla Wallain 22nd at 31.19.

Fields took 17th in the 100-meter dash at 14.88, with Anissa Ramirez 27th at 15.26 and Pagel 38th at 16.39.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Kenzie Horton, Corina Holland, Ireona Nirka and Price placed second at 4:24.86.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Nix, Racher, Leib and Nirka placed sixth at 2:01.50.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Holland, Fields, Nirka and Kenzie Horton placed seventh at 56.43.