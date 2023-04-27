RELIGION: Marks of Christ in us

Special prayers were requested for many as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory greeted the congregation. Business meeting will be held April 30 at 6:30 p.m. and Bible Study is Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m.

The adult Sunday school class taught by Rick Lett studied John 17:13-26 in the lesson "I Pray." The lesson reminds us that "believers share in representing Jesus in this sinful world, should share a commitment to God's purposes to produce unity among all believers and can live with a shared assurance of seeing God's glory."

Tyrel Lett and Rick served as ushers for the offering and Susan Cory and Karen Gardner led the congregational hymns of praise.

Brother Roger Gill brought us God's word in "Marks of Christ in Us" which is the evidence of Christ seen in us by others. Scripture for the message was from Philippians 2:1-4. Brother Roger told us that this was one of Paul's greatest letters to the church about difficulty coming upon them. "Paul was warning of things to come. Unity is the center of everything. Christians should work together so people see unity. There is division everywhere in the world. Churches today have turned away from God. A recent survey shows that only 47% of the people are attached to a church today compared to 70% in 1999. America is slipping because of a weakness of church and immorality is growing. We need to stick with Jesus. We need to return to old-fashioned living, gospel and characteristics that show we are living for Christ."

As Brother Roger talked about the scripture, he told us that there are six important words that should charge us to encourage others: encouragement, love, fellowship, compassion, joy and humility. "They are the very heart beat of Christ." As he talked about each one, he told us that encouragement is consoling, comforting and strengthening those around us. In scripture, Philippians 2:1 says, "Therefore if there is any consolation in Christ, if any comfort of love, if any fellowship of the Spirit, if any affection and mercy." I Thessalonians 5:11 says, "Therefore comfort each other and edify one another, just as you also are doing."

As he talked about love, Brother Roger told us that the love of Christ in a believer stirs one to keep unity with other believers. "The scripture tells us that love is a commandment. If you love one another, the world will know you are a follower of Christ. Love each other with a pure heart. Brother Roger also told us that "when we have fellowship, believers have the Holy Spirit among them for spiritual unity. Fellowship attracts, attaches and molds."

As Brother Roger talked about compassion, he told us that "Compassion caused Jesus to reach down to us. In our life of sinful rebellion, God sent His son to save us. People want our compassion. People need our loving attention. Churches should fight the world, not each other. Stand up for Christ."

Brother Roger told us that "Joy is the result of unity. Joy keeps unity in the church. When there is division and disagreement, unity is lost. There are a lot of strange beliefs out there today. If they are not in line with the Bible, they are false. As believers, we need to be united with the same conviction." Philppians 2:2 says "fulfill my joy by being like minded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind."

Brother Roger talked about humility in the scripture and told us that we need to realize the importance of humility. Philippians 2:3 says, "Let nothing be done through selfish ambition or conceit, but in lowliness of mind let each esteem others better than himself." He told us that some people fear humility because they see it as weakness. Brother Roger told us that "There are two sins in churches," strife and self glory. Strong, harsh words have no place in spiritual discussions and letting others go before us is an easy example of humility. Step back and let humility be an extension of compassion. Pushing one's way through is a mark of spiritual immaturity. God honors humility in men." Galatians 6:3 says, "For if anyone thinks himself to be something, when he is nothing, he deceives himself." Brother Roger told us that "humility results in a person coming to Christ. We have to be Christ-centered, not world and self-centered. Do not be high-minded. Humility results in healthy relationships. Humility requires self-evaluation and humility requires courage." Philippians 2:4 says, "Let each of you look out not only for his own interest, but also for the interests of others." Brother Roger told us that churches must be healthy for God to use them.

In closing Brother Roger told us that "Arrogance and pride don't get you saved. You have to have some humility to receive Christ. Jesus can be your best friend if you will allow Him. Why would anyone not want a free gift of eternal life?" Romans 10:9 says, "That if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved."

We invite you to worship with us at Mill Creek Baptist Church located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90. Sunday school begins at 10:00 followed by worship service at 11:00. Everyone is welcome.

