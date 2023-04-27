New coffee shop run by MCHS students

PINEVILLE -- Students from McDonald County High School are welcoming all residents to the River Blend Coffee Shop at 308 Harmon St. After months of preparation, it opened its doors on Thursday, April 20, and served fresh hot beverages to its residents. This coffee house is the newest edition of the many coffee shops McDonald County takes pride in. Through the efforts of MCHS and the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce, this cafe will be "a learning lab for business students" for many years to come.

Residents that step through its door will recognize the modern rustic style of the shop, which features earth-tone colors that capture the beauty and nature of McDonald County. From the picture frames to the chairs and tables, local businesses have contributed to the coffee shop's unique setting. Even the name, River Blend Coffee Shop, reflects the waters that pass through McDonald County, such as Elk River and Indian Creek.

Students from MCHS open the shop every morning and create concoctions with commercial-grade coffee machines. They also manage payroll and organize their supplies and inventory. This gives them real-world experience to take on the challenges they'll face once they graduate. Students who work at River Blend Coffee will also receive scholarships to support their education.

Sherry Lemm is one of the co-instructors at the River Blend Coffee Shop. She says the program allows students to have certain creative control, such as what drinks they'll serve and the names their coffee drinks will have. These experiences help the students discover their "strengths and weaknesses and learn their craft more and more."

Every morning the coffee shop opens at 7 a.m., but students arrive early to prep. Students rotate between shifts, so it won't conflict with their school schedules.

Lexie Abbott is an MCHS senior student who works at River Blend Coffee Shop. She is taking business classes to be an entrepreneur.

Running a business requires discipline, but she's already on the right track. "I do this for the first three hours. I'm here from 6:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. Then I'll go to the high school and take a couple more classes, and then I'll go do sports."

She enjoys being a barista because it allows her to become more creative and hands-on when making customers' beverages.

Another student, Emma Huckabey, is a senior and feels working at the coffee shop helps her with "communication skills and (to) work as a team." It's a fast-paced environment, but she feels this will help her once she graduates. She aspires to major in sports management and feels these experiences will help her advance once she takes on a management role. She also organizes the social media aspect of the shop by posting content on Instagram.

According to Kristy Gilgen, the McDonald County High School business instructor and co-instructor at the coffee shop, the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce proposed the idea to build a coffee shop in the chamber to teach students business skills. Together, they took the idea and helped the program come to fruition. "They are the ones who wrote the grant [application] to T-Mobile to get the money to start up and put the shop together," said Gilgen. "We have put some grants in, and we've gotten some for the equipment too."

Through their efforts, the grant funds from T-Mobile were $50,000. Other companies also lent a helping hand, such as Airship Coffee, which is in Bentonville, Ark.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Northwest Arkansas' Airship Coffee, a popular coffee shop known for its incredible flavors and quality," said Kasey O'Brien, McDonald County student chamber president. "By combining the expertise of Airship Coffee with the enthusiasm and creativity of our students, we're confident that River Blend Coffee will become a hotspot for coffee lovers and business enthusiasts alike."

John Newby, the chamber of commerce executive director for McDonald County, said, "This could be a prototype trend and what other chambers may do in the future. ... a lot of traffic that came to the chamber because they came to get a cup of coffee."

River Blend Coffee Shop will offer more pastries and other goodies in the coming months. Visitors who want a fresh hot beverage can stop by the coffee shop Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For everyone involved, this is more than just a coffee shop. To them, the River Blend Coffee Shop is "a symbol of what's possible when students, educators, and business leaders come together to create something truly unique and inspiring."