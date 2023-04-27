MCHS honors its soccer seniors

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School honored its five Lady Mustang senior soccer players Tuesday night at the conclusion of its match against the Cassville Lady Wildcats at Mustang Stadium.

Four of the five seniors were in attendance with family members, while a fifth, keeper Kadence Elliott, was not in attendance as she was preparing for the McDonald County High School band's upcoming all-state competition.

Those in attendance were Lexie Abbott, the daughter of Dave and Mandy Abbott; Amalia Cejudo, the daughter of Pedro and Maria Cejudo; Helen Martinez, the daughter of Milton and Norma Martinez; and Estefany Sanchez, the daughter of Vicente Sanchez.

When asked about the seniors, McDonald County coach Nathan Haikey said, "Helen has been some of the glue that's held this program together. She didn't get her freshman year due to covid, when there weren't any spring sports, but she's had three good years. She's a competitor who wants to win and who takes it personally when we don't. But she's the kind of player you want on your team."

He said Abbott has been "determined as all get out," adding, "She's a great kid who kind of keeps everyone going and takes control when control needs to be taken."

As for Cejudo and Sanchez, he said, "This was the first year with us for both of them. We obviously would have loved to have had three years with them, but it just didn't work out."

And, he said, "Kadence Elliott is a senior who wasn't with us tonight. She's preparing for band's all-state. But she's worked hard for us at keeper."