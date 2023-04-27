McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Apr. 16
Heidi Renee Huckeba, 23, Anderson, resisting arrest
Donald Ray Cunningham, 47, Joplin, parole violation (for law enforcement purposes only)
Apr. 18
Patrick Steven Phillips, 55, Jane, receiving stolen property
Jakob Walker Jones, 24, Grove, Okla., burglary -- second degree, stealing -- $750 or more
Keith Richard Hurlbert, 35, Anderson, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
William Ralph Colvard, 37, Granby, trespassing -- first degree
Donald Lee Colvard, 49, Lanagan, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive from out of state
Apr. 19
James Alfon Wahleithner, 66, Anderson, domestic assault -- third degree, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- second/sub offense -- no sexual conduct
Gary Ray Sands Jr., 43, Joplin, non-support
Scott Eugene Carter, 48, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree, possession of burglary tools, stealing -- catalytic converter, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine, fugitive from out of state
Melissa Jean Anacito, 43, Southwest City, stealing -- $750 or more
Apr. 20
Kathy Lynn Briggs, 26, Neosho, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Donald Matthew Bowles, 39, Pleasant Hill, driving while revoked/suspended
Apr. 21
Dakota Robert Levi Smith, 28, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended -- second or third offense
Jacob Ray Marrs, 29, Neosho, non-support
Darnell Benjamin Darra, 25, Neosho, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- second offense, operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility -- first offense, operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, driving while intoxicated
Apr. 22
Derek Barry Thurlo, 27, Stella, domestic assault -- third degree
Bobby M. Gutherless, 45, Tiff City, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivision, DWI -- second or subsequent Felony B
Aidan Silas Groh, 19, Stella, assault -- third degree