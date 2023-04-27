McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Apr. 16

Heidi Renee Huckeba, 23, Anderson, resisting arrest

Donald Ray Cunningham, 47, Joplin, parole violation (for law enforcement purposes only)

Apr. 18

Patrick Steven Phillips, 55, Jane, receiving stolen property

Jakob Walker Jones, 24, Grove, Okla., burglary -- second degree, stealing -- $750 or more

Keith Richard Hurlbert, 35, Anderson, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

William Ralph Colvard, 37, Granby, trespassing -- first degree

Donald Lee Colvard, 49, Lanagan, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive from out of state

Apr. 19

James Alfon Wahleithner, 66, Anderson, domestic assault -- third degree, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- second/sub offense -- no sexual conduct

Gary Ray Sands Jr., 43, Joplin, non-support

Scott Eugene Carter, 48, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree, possession of burglary tools, stealing -- catalytic converter, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine, fugitive from out of state

Melissa Jean Anacito, 43, Southwest City, stealing -- $750 or more

Apr. 20

Kathy Lynn Briggs, 26, Neosho, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Donald Matthew Bowles, 39, Pleasant Hill, driving while revoked/suspended

Apr. 21

Dakota Robert Levi Smith, 28, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended -- second or third offense

Jacob Ray Marrs, 29, Neosho, non-support

Darnell Benjamin Darra, 25, Neosho, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- second offense, operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility -- first offense, operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, driving while intoxicated

Apr. 22

Derek Barry Thurlo, 27, Stella, domestic assault -- third degree

Bobby M. Gutherless, 45, Tiff City, assault -- fourth degree -- pursuant to subdivision, DWI -- second or subsequent Felony B

Aidan Silas Groh, 19, Stella, assault -- third degree