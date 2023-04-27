Marshal Randy Wilson named Peace Officer of the Year

NOEL -- Marshal Randy Wilson was named Peace Officer of the Year within the Missouri chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials.

Randy Wilson had no idea what he was in store for when he went to a dinner in Lake of the Ozarks sponsored by the Association of Housing and Redevelopment. Wilson, who had been asked to attend the event by Noel Mayor Terry Lance and Rosie Hartley from the Noel Housing Authority, attended under the impression that he was a part of the event to help present an award -- not receive one.

Wilson said his wife, Kim Wilson, gave him reasons to attend the event while keeping the surprise under wraps. After his award was presented, his children, tucked away in the crowd, surprised Wilson with excitement and celebration.

Destini Finley, Wilson's daughter, posted on her Facebook page, "Words cannot describe how proud of you I am, Dad," Finley wrote. "I don't know any other officer who deserves this award more than you. Thirty-one long years of serving our community and making peace along the way."

"It was a very big surprise. I was actually shocked," Wilson said. "I was surprised but very humbled by it. I was very grateful; it was one of the things that almost brought a tear to my eye."

Wilson said the state-wide award was given to him unanimously following several nominations and a committee voting on a winner.

"The award is state-wide," Wilson said. "And after I'd received the award, she [Hartley] called me later and told me that she put in for me herself, so she couldn't do any voting, but out of all the nominations that had come in, believe it or not, it was unanimous. Everyone voted for me."

Wilson said one of the qualifications to receive the award is being community-oriented, which he strives to be.

"I know they look for someone that's community-oriented," Wilson said. "Any time we have a function, I always try to be there, and for the kids and for the school, and I guess a lot of that comes into tact with it."

Wilson said he was grateful for the award, noting it's an honor and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be named Peace Officer of the Year.