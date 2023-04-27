Gordon, Dowd pitch MCHS to victories

McDonald County scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning, and Weston Gordon pitched eight shutout innings as the Mustangs picked up a Big 8 West Conference road win Tuesday with a 3-0 victory at Cassville.

The Mustangs improved to 13-6 overall and 5-0 in Big 8 West play.

The game was scoreless until the top of the eighth inning, with Gordon and Cassville starter Bodee Rose matching each other inning for inning.

In the top of the eighth, Jack Parnell singled to open the inning and stole second base. But Cassville got the next two outs and threatened to leave the Mustangs scoreless for another inning.

Nine-hole hitter Devin Stone walked to put two runners on for Destyn Dowd, who singled to drive in Parnell and give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

Cross Dowd followed with an RBI single to left to score Stone and make it 2-0, and an error in left field allowed Destyn Dowd to come around to score for a 3-0 lead.

That was plenty of support for Gordon in the eighth, as the right-hander worked around a one-out single to get the final outs and secure the Mustangs' victory.

"Cassville game was another outstanding performance on the mound," said McDonald County coach Heath Alumbaugh. "Weston Gordon threw an eight-inning complete game on just 90 pitches. The defense made all of the routine plays behind him."

In the 8th Jack Parnell started the inning with a lead off hit and then Devon Stone had a great at bat to earn a walk.

The top of our lineup then came through with back to back hits to drive in 3 runs. Just a great job of grinding through some tough at bats and fining a way to get the job done.

Gordon finished with seven strikeouts, one walk and five hits allowed in eight innings.

Rose also had seven strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk.

Tucker Walters had two hits for McDonald County, while the Dowd brothers each had one hit and Parnell one hit.

Evan Butler had two hits to lead Cassville.

McDonald County 2, East Newton 1

Cross Dowd threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts as McDonald County defeated East Newton 2-1 on April 20 in a Big 8 West Conference game in Anderson.

McDonald County finished with nine hits and scored single runs in the second and fourth innings.

"East Newton game was just a dominate pitching performance by Cross," said McDonald County coach Heath Alumbaugh. "He went a complete game and threw a no hitter."

Jacob Gordon and Devin Stone each had two hits and an RBI for the Mustangs, while Weston Gordon and Fischer Sanny each had base hits and scored runs.

Cross Dowd, Isaac Behm and Tucker Walters each had base hits for the Mustangs.

Weston Gordon reached on an error in the second inning and moved to second on a walk by Jack Parnell. Weston Gordon stole third base and scored on Jacob Gordon's ground out to third for a 1-0 lead.

The Mustangs pulled ahead 2-0 in the fourth when Sanny singled and Jacob Gordon bunted for a base hit to put two runners on. A wild pitch moved the runners up and Sanny scored on a sacrifice fly to center field by Stone.

East Newton scored its run in the seventh when Ty Bowman reached on an error, moved to second and third on a bunt and groundout, respectively, and scored on a wild pitch.

The no-hitter was Cross Dowd's second of his career, having pitched a no-hitter against Cassville last season.

East Newton's Christian Cook scattered nine McDonald County hits and only allowed one earned run.

"East Newton threw a kid that would throw our timing off at the plate and he did just that," Alumbaugh said. "However we did enough with the bats to get a win. We talk about the toughness of the Big 8 everyday and how you have to show and win on what might not be your best day. We did that."

Up next

The Mustangs, who have now won 9 of their last 10, wrap up Big 8 West Conference play against Seneca on Thursday before playing at Logan-Rogersville on Friday. McDonald County will return to Anderson on Monday for a game against Carthage.