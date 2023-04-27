Goodman welcomes its new police chief

GOODMAN -- When officers of the Goodman Police Department resigned in protest of the results of the general election on April 5, residents were concerned for the safety of their city. On Tuesday, April 18, the city discussed and came to an agreement through the cooperation of new mayor John Bunch and former mayor J.R. Fisher that included the appointment of McDonald County sheriff's deputy Samuel Townsend as the new police chief of Goodman.

Townsend's interest in law enforcement started at an early age.

"I was watching John Wayne, and I told (my dad) I want to be like him when I grow up," said Townsend. "John Wayne was always the hero. A lot of times, John Wayne played a U.S. Marshal, and whenever someone was shooting, everyone was running away from those gunshots, except for an officer or a deputy; they went to the gunshots to protect people. "

This mentality to protect his neighbors has led Townsend to pursue law enforcement and graduate from the police academy. After five years, he distinguished himself and made an impact in his community.

He continued to expand his knowledge through other forms of training, such as weapons skills, defensive tactics, and de-escalation strategies.

While on patrol, Townsend may come across an upset and irate individual. He says this is when his de-escalation training comes in. With a calm demeanor and patient attitude, he defuses a situation while striving to treat everyone with respect, even if it's a hard thing.

"They're obviously upset, and what they're saying to you, they don't really mean. And 90 percent of the time, when it's all over, they apologize. I'm used to that."

Townsend hopes, as police chief, he can pass on his knowledge to his younger officers. He looks for officers that are "good with the public and (who) care about the people." He wants to teach these young minds with the "more flies with honey than with vinegar" mentality because it has served him well in the past.

Currently, the department is reviewing applications for new officers to join law enforcement. There is an application process and a background check. After they pass, they will be voted in for two full-time vacant positions. So far, 16 individuals have put in applications.

His new position received an overwhelmingly positive reaction from the public. Residents from Goodman and the rest of McDonald County have stopped by his home to congratulate him.

To residents, he wants to show his qualities as an officer through his character and integrity.

His top priority for the city of Goodman is to "restore the relationships in the community." During the past weeks, Townsend has felt that the community has seemed to separate, but he knows they can get back together as one. This was evident when Bunch and Fisher agreed to recommend Townsend to step up as the new police chief.

"He's an excellent choice," said Bunch. "He's well-liked in the community ... and he's already on top of a lot of things. I'm very, very impressed with his ability and his tenacity to get things done."

"He's a very honest, trustworthy guy. Everything that I have ever found out about him was nothing but accolades. And I got to tell you, I don't know of one single person that hasn't felt like he was an excellent choice," Bunch said.

Now that Townsend is the new chief of police, he and his officers will be working to draw closer to the community.

"We're going to go to all the community events and walk around and talk to people. To help them to get to know (their) police officers because you're not supposed to be scared of the police."

When it comes to the former Goodman force, Townsend holds no ill will against them. He acknowledges that the former police chief Adam Miller is "a great guy and (his) friend."