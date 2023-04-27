Court Reports

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Cody G. Parsons v. Crissy L. Parsons.

Amy J. Rivard v. Roy J. Rivard.

Santos E. Perpuac-Castro v. Merary A. Escobar-Castill.

State of Missouri:

Absolute Resolutions Investment v. Mariano Monsalvo. Suit on account.

Brian M. Roullard v. Department of Revenue. Refuse breathalyzer.

Republic Finance, LLC. v. Rusty Stephens. Breach of contract.

Linda Barnes v. Darren Kilby. Other tort.

Timoteo Hernandez-Castillo v. Mariela Rodriguez. Small claims over $100.

Synchrony Bank v. Grant Adler. Suit on account.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Amber Schuckman. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding LLC. v. David Outt. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC. v. Luis G. Alejandro. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC. v. Jessica Houser. Suit on account.

Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC. v. Rhonda L. Randolph. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Sarah R. Graham. Breach of contract.

Discover Bank v. Lance Wakeland. Suit on account.

Capital One, N.A. v. Wilburn P. Driggers. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. William B. Caskey. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Jennifer Darcy. Suit on account.

Mariner Finance, LLC. v. April L. Randall. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corporation v. Nellyne Darr. Breach of contract.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Steven Chapman. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Ralph Riley. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Freeman Health System v. Tara York. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Nathan D. Thompson. Suit on account.

Elements Financial Federal Credit v. Channing Q. Nelson. Breach of contract.

Resurgent Receivables, LLC v. Jimmy Proctor. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Scotty E. Qualls. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Tony M. King. Breach of contract.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC. v. Cory J. Hobbs. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Shannon L. Goswick. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Cody B. Baker. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Curtis b. Munsterman. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

State of Missouri:

Benjamin E. Wilkens. Leaving the scene of the accident car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds following another vehicle too closely. Owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Ibarra G. Hidalgo. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Felonies:

Joshua-Alen S. David. DWI -- persistent.

Berlann J. Saldana. Possession of controlled substance.

Derek Barry Thurlo. Domestic assault.

Erika Shea Montoya. Stealing -- $750 or more.

John Henry Moore. Fraudulently stop payment of an instrument.

Patrick Phillips. Receiving stolen property.

The following cases were heard:

Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Bonnie D. Hurless. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

State of Missouri:

Joshua Stark. Theft/stealing. Value of property or services is less than $500.

Katelyne N. Lewis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Trenton James Carrington. Property damage.