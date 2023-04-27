City frustrated with waste company services





SOUTHWEST CITY -- Residents are frustrated with the city's contract with CARDS Recycling & Waste Management. On Tuesday, April 25, city clerk Jenifer Anderson presented complaints from residents and business owners who haven't had their trash picked up -- some for over a month.

Present at this meeting was Mayor David Blake, Alderman Steven Golden Sr., Alderman Gloria Armstrong, Alderman George Snow, Alderman Ridge Carpenter, Police Chief Bud Gow, Fire Chief Shane Clark, Anderson, and Assistant City Clerk Holly Gillam.

According to its website, CARDS offers "residential, commercial, roll-off, recycling and disposal services for homes, businesses and contractors alike."

The city is contracted with CARDS to use its services exclusively.

Assistant City Clerk Holly Gillam handed Mayor David Blake a stack of printed emails with complaints from residents.

"This is only just some of them," said Gillam. "I didn't make a copy for everybody because it's so much."

These did not include complaints received via Facebook or from residents who came to the clerk's office.

She said even the city clerk's office trash was "sitting out there for four weeks."

According to Anderson, CARDS is contracted to pick up trash on a "weekly" basis, but some trash hasn't been disposed of for almost a month. "What's happened here is kind of sad for these people," said Anderson. "And it's a health hazard to have trash just sitting for a month."

Police Chief Bud Gow also noted that CARDS would "pick up trash on one side of the street and leave the other side or miss every other house."

Anderson has been in contact with William McCaffrey, the city attorney. He advised her the city should gather CARDS and its residents to settle this matter.

"McCaffrey said it might be a good idea since we have this many people ... to have an open meeting," Anderson said.

The city has not yet scheduled the public hearing but will inform residents once it has established a time and date for the hearing. It plans to have representatives from CARDS, city residents, and local businesses come together to assess the situation and find a solution.

Other business

Since the last meeting, the police department wrote 39 citations -- four for speeding, seven for driving with no insurance, one for driving with a suspended or revoked license, six with no valid driver's license, six for driving with expired plates, one for displaying and/or possessing plates of another, two for an animal at large, one for improperly using a traffic lane, one failed to maintain a lane, four for failing to register vehicle, three for failing to stop and three for equipment violations.

The department also wrote 19 warnings and made six arrests.

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to six medical calls, one motor vehicle accident, one grass fire, one mutual aid structure fire, one vehicle fire, and one mutual aid call for a motor vehicle accident.

The city passed an ordinance restricting the public from smoking and consuming marijuana and/or marijuana-infused products in public places such as sidewalks, parks, places of employment, and public meetings. Section two of the ordinance states these products shall not be consumed by any person operating or in physical control of any motor vehicle or other motorized form of transportation on the public streets and public places within the city. Violators will be subjected to a misdemeanor charge and fined no more than $100.

Residents can look forward to the city's spring citywide yard sale, which is scheduled on Friday through Sunday, May 12-14. The yard sale will allow local residents to gather up some of their unneeded possessions and sell them to other residents or visitors to the town.

The city authorized the payment of bills in the amount of $4,086.34.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Southwest City residents have complained to the city about CARDS, the "Recycling & Waste Management" company. According to residents, some trash hasn't been picked up in over a month. This trash bin remains full while a nearby bin is empty.





