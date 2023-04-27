Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center has a dinner and a dance every Friday night. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal at 6 p.m. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with a live country band each week. This week, April 28, the Timberline Country Band is playing. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information. The center is located at 719 Carter Street in Stella.

Best Friend's Animal Society

ABC and Will Trent want you to adopt your very own Betty to celebrate Adopt a shelter pet day. Adoption fees will be covered by ABC and their new crime drama Will Trent. The event runs from Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30, at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center at 1312 Melissa Drive in Bentonville. Additionally, in honor of its grand opening, the Pet Resource Center is offering free adoptions through the end of 2023.

Noel Woman's Club

Spring Bake Sale will be Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. until noon in front of Harps Food Store. Bake Sales are the club's main fundraiser, and all proceeds go back into the community.

McDonald County Living Center

The McDonald County Living Center, during the Anderson citywide yard sale on May 4-5, will host a sale in the lobby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. All proceeds from the living center's sale will go toward the residents' council fund. Depending on the weather, the sale may be extended to the front porch. The Living Center is located at 1000 Patterson Street in Anderson.

McDonald County Senior Center

McDonald County Senior Center business hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a lunch hour from 11 a.m. to noon. Bingo is held Tuesday and Thursday each week at 10 a.m. The center is located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel.