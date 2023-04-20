Springfield Catholic blanks Lady Mustangs, 8-0

ANDERSON -- Springfield Catholic started fast out of the gate in Tuesday's soccer match at McDonald County, scoring three goals in the first eight minutes and six total in the first half on its way to an 8-0 mercy-rule win over the Lady Mustangs at Mustang Stadium.

The Lady Irish, now 8-4 overall, sealed their fourth win against zero losses in the Big 8 Conference by scoring two goals in the first four minutes of the second half.

"They're the strongest team in the conference. They've had a good run this season and are well coached," said McDonald County coach Nathan Haikey. "Their soccer IQ is extremely high. The play -- passing of the ball, movement and ability to receive the ball in space where they have time to take it -- they excelled at it."

The Lady Irish got the scoring started with a goal by Avery Bowler in front of the net just 50 seconds into the match.

"That first goal was kind of a wind-aided goal that popped open to one of our central defenders who scored her first goal of the year," said Catholic coach Ben Timson. "She just struck it really well. Normally she sends those all the way over the top.

"We had (the wind) in the first half," he noted. "It's so hard to work against wind like this."

Catholic added a goal at the 34:02 mark by Peyton Wiseman from Olivia Swisshelm, another at 32:25 by Swisshelm at near post, and a fourth by Ashby Meyer at 28:53.

The visitors polished off the first half with goals by Aden Brown at 28:16 and Hailey Murphy at 23:55 for a 6-0 lead at the intermission.

"We're very fortunate because we have just a boatload of girls who have been playing club soccer since they were young," said Timson. "We were getting the ball deep to the goal line and sending some really good crosses and were able to get numbers in the box early and knock it in."

The Lady Irish finished the game early in the second half with a pair of goals by Campbell Morgan at 39:45 and 37:31.

"I was proud of the way our players battled back because it looked like it could have been over pretty early," Haikey said. "They stuck in there, tightened up defensively, and had opportunities where we got the ball forward where we could find Anna (Clarkson) or Mason (Ardemagni) out front and let them run a little bit and try to give us a little break."

He added, "At this point, we're just trying to get better a little bit every day and take those little, small individual victories in matches, to try to build on those, build players' confidence, and try to build their knowledge of the game so they feel like, when they come up against these powerhouse teams that play a lot of soccer, that they can compete on an equal playing field with them."

Monett 6, McDonald County 0

The Lady Mustangs suffered a 6-0 defeat at Monett on Thursday, April 13.

Willard Tournament

The Lady Mustangs capped their big week of soccer by playing three matches in the Willard Tournament on Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15.

McDonald County lost to eventual tournament champion Bolivar, which entered the weekend ranked No. 9 in the state, by a 5-0 margin on Friday morning, then dropped a close match against Neosho, 2-1, on Friday afternoon.

The lone goal for the Lady Mustangs in that afternoon match was scored by junior Anna Clarkson in the second half. McDonald County played the ball in and Clarkson got in on the end of it, taking a pass from senior Helen Martinez and putting the ball in at the far post.

In their final match of the tournament, played on Saturday, the Lady Mustangs lost to Fair Grove, 2-1.

Mayson Ardemagni, a junior, subbed into the game at about the 20-minute mark of the first half and scored her team's goal on her second touch.

"Anna had won the ball, dribbled and made the cross," said Haikey, "and Mason was able to get in on the end of the cross and put it in the back of the net."

Up Next

The Lady Mustangs return to the pitch at Mustang Stadium this afternoon when they host McCauley Catholic for a varsity/junior varsity doubleheader beginning at 4:30.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County's Yarecci Quintero challenges Springfield Catholic's Hailey Murphy for the ball Tuesday during their soccer match at Mustang Stadium.



Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Yarecci Quintero, a junior on McDonald County's soccer team, tries to stop the ball at the near sideline during her team's match with Springfield Catholic at Mustang Stadium.

