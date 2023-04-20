Manage Subscription
Science Night Expo 2023

by Staff Reports | April 20, 2023 at 9:10 a.m.
Submitted photo Teachers Tyler Putney and Joelle Stark provide hands-on reptiles.

ANDERSON -- Over 330 people attended Anderson Elementary's annual Science Night Expo held Tuesday, April 4. This family-fun-styled event was designed to provide hands-on science experiences for Pre-K through 5th grade students and their families.

Along with faculty and staff activities like magnets, boat building, straw rockets, painting with robots, and GERMS, outside agencies provided learning opportunities as well.

The Neosho National Fish Hatchery, George Washington Carver National Monument, and Enviroscape set up displays demonstrating science concepts. The McDonald County High School Science Department provided an event favorite hands-on reptile display. Crowder College shared experiences with liquid nitrogen by making ice cream. They also helped students study rocks and minerals with a microscope. Fossil exploration was provided by the Bluff Dwellers Cave and Old Spanish Treasure Cave. The University of Missouri Extension was represented by Master Gardeners, 4-H, and Hunter Safety. The Scott Family Amazeum ice balloons and paint were a big hit, too.

Student marble coasters and Leprechaun traps were on display and were a welcome addition to the event this year. A special guest appearance by Smokey the Bear provided a fun learning and photo opportunity.

  photo  Submitted photo The Pierce family works with Mrs. Heather Nalley to code with Ozobots.
  
  photo  Submitted photo Parker Stark with 'Monty Python.'
  
  photo  Submitted photo Teacher Shelley Paul grabs a hug from Smokey the Bear.
  
  photo  Submitted photo Harper and Blakely Vick plant seeds with Master Gardeners.
  
  photo  Submitted photo Thomas Walrath controls the paint robot with an iPad.
  
  photo  Submitted photo Pre-school teacher Samantha Thompson shares magnets with Teddy Tallman.
  
  photo  Submitted photo Ellie and Abigail Ewell count how many pennies their boats will hold.
  
  photo  Submitted photo Assistant Principal Kyle Smith, Charlie Campbell, and Sutton Crust at the boat building station.
  

