Science Night Expo 2023

ANDERSON -- Over 330 people attended Anderson Elementary's annual Science Night Expo held Tuesday, April 4. This family-fun-styled event was designed to provide hands-on science experiences for Pre-K through 5th grade students and their families.

Along with faculty and staff activities like magnets, boat building, straw rockets, painting with robots, and GERMS, outside agencies provided learning opportunities as well.

The Neosho National Fish Hatchery, George Washington Carver National Monument, and Enviroscape set up displays demonstrating science concepts. The McDonald County High School Science Department provided an event favorite hands-on reptile display. Crowder College shared experiences with liquid nitrogen by making ice cream. They also helped students study rocks and minerals with a microscope. Fossil exploration was provided by the Bluff Dwellers Cave and Old Spanish Treasure Cave. The University of Missouri Extension was represented by Master Gardeners, 4-H, and Hunter Safety. The Scott Family Amazeum ice balloons and paint were a big hit, too.

Student marble coasters and Leprechaun traps were on display and were a welcome addition to the event this year. A special guest appearance by Smokey the Bear provided a fun learning and photo opportunity.

