Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Saylor leads Mustang golfers at Carthage

by Bennett Horne | April 20, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

CARTHAGE -- McDonald County senior golfer Jordan Saylor led the Mustangs by shooting a 112 in the Abbiatti Invitational Boys High School Golf Tournament played Monday at Carthage Municipal Park Golf Course.

Joplin's Harry Satterlee and Republic's Cason Bekemeier finished 18 holes tied with 1-under-par 70s before Satterlee birdied the second playoff hole for the win.

McDonald County's Kole Lewis followed Saylor's 112 with a 115. Huston Porter was third among the Mustang trio with a 123.

Up next

Lewis, a freshman, and Porter, a junior, were scheduled to compete in the Big 8 JV Tournament at Monett on Wednesday. Results were unavailable at press time.

Print Headline: Saylor leads Mustang golfers at Carthage

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Rash of separate shootings leave four wounded in Camden
Malvern man sentenced to 30 years for rape of a minor in Dallas County
by Bradly Gill
Precision Roll Grinders announces Camden native Paxton to lead Texarkana facility
by Bradly Gill
U.S. House passes bill blocking transgender athletes; Arkansas delegation backs measure
by Bradly Gill
County Health Officer speaks to Lions Club
by Bradly Gill
ADVERTISEMENT