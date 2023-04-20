Saylor leads Mustang golfers at Carthage

CARTHAGE -- McDonald County senior golfer Jordan Saylor led the Mustangs by shooting a 112 in the Abbiatti Invitational Boys High School Golf Tournament played Monday at Carthage Municipal Park Golf Course.

Joplin's Harry Satterlee and Republic's Cason Bekemeier finished 18 holes tied with 1-under-par 70s before Satterlee birdied the second playoff hole for the win.

McDonald County's Kole Lewis followed Saylor's 112 with a 115. Huston Porter was third among the Mustang trio with a 123.

Up next

Lewis, a freshman, and Porter, a junior, were scheduled to compete in the Big 8 JV Tournament at Monett on Wednesday. Results were unavailable at press time.