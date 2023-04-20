RELIGION: How is your spiritual discipline?

Darlene Mitchell was celebrating a birthday as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. As Jerry Abercrombie greeted the congregation, several were mentioned for prayers of healing and comfort. The business meeting will be held on April 30th at 6:30 p.m.

Terry Lett taught the children's Sunday school class as they studied the many symbols that represent Christ. The adult Sunday school lesson was "When the Spirit Comes," a study of John 15-16. "The Holy Spirit enlightens and empowers the believer and the church in worship, evangelism and service. Believers are partners with the Holy Spirit in telling others about Jesus."

Linda Abercrombie read Issiah 26:4, which reminds us that in times when panic can overcome us, relax and wait our turn. Listen and let God's promises settle over us and experience peace instead of panic. Take hold of the promises of God.

Tyrel Lett asked for God's blessing upon the offering, and he and Jeff Calley served as ushers.

Congregational hymns included "He Keeps Me Singing," led by Karen Gardner.

Brother Roger Gill brought us God's word in Sunday's message, "How To Live In These Days." He told us that we need, now more than ever, to be strong in the word and, together as a church, be assembled to hear and see God's word and praise Him. Scripture for the message was from 1 Peter 4:7-11. As Brother Roger talked about the scripture and living in today's world, he reminded us that we need to "live with godly discipline, live with compassion and live with graceful service."

1 Peter 4:7 says, "But the end of all things is at hand; therefore be serious and watchful in your prayers." Brother Roger told us that we need to be sober (clear-minded) in troubled times and said, "Our country's leaders need this. In the scripture, Peter urged his people to live with godly discipline. When trouble comes, experience in God's word helps us. Before the ways of difficulty come into our life, we need to have God in our life. We need to be grounded in His word. Read your Bible. We spend more time on media devices than we do in the word. Batteries run down in media devices. God's book is always there. We need to have the mind of Christ to be settled in peace."

Brother Roger told us that we need to have disciplined prayers and commitment. "God speaks through prayer, church, the Bible and circumstances. We need to listen. Do we pray as we study God's word? We also need to have disciplined consistency. When life is hard, we pray, but do we forget to pray when it's good? We also need to have disciplined conformity. Do we ask God for His will to be done, or do we just tell Him what we want?"

As Brother Roger referred to 1 Peter 4:8-9, he told us that we need to live with compassion. "We should have a strengthening love, a forgiving love and a family love. We should have an active and energizing love like Jesus Christ. Without love, you won't know joy and you'll never know peace." The scripture says, "And above all things have fervent love for one another, for love will cover a multitude of sins. Be hospitable to one another without grumbling." Brother Roger asked, "Do you have room for another in your life? Do you have enough love for others? God gives us our gifts for others. Don't close your heart, and don't close your hands. When you do, you close your blessings. When your hands and hearts are open, your blessings flow."

In closing, Brother Roger told us that we need to live with graceful service as he referenced 1 Peter 4:10-11 and said, "Our gifts are not for ourselves. We are to prepare ourselves for ministry to serve others. We are to follow Christ. How is your spiritual discipline? Is Christ first? Is your love for Him bigger and better than any other?"

We invite you to worship with us at Mill Creek Baptist Church Sunday mornings at 11. Sunday school begins at 10, and Bible Study is Wednesday evenings at 6:30. Everyone is welcome.

The opinions expressed are those of the author.