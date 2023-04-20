Pineville’s American Legion Post 392 to send five students to Boys and Girls State

PINEVILLE -- Pineville's American Legion Post 392 will send five McDonald County High School students to Boys State and Girls State from June 24 through July 1 at Lindenwood University in Saint Charles.

High school students chosen to attend the programs include Laci Akins, Hunter Cheek, Ava Coffel, Tyler Rothrock, and Samuel Brewer. Boys and Girls State, an organization offered throughout different states in the U.S., teaches students about the functions of government in a week-long mock-government setting. Students take college courses, hear from speakers, engage in activities, and take on governmental roles and responsibilities.

Carla Kirk, vice president of the auxiliary and chairman for Girls State, said Post 392 works alongside MCHS and counselor Michael Shaddox to narrow down a list of potential Boys and Girls State attendees. After interested students learn about the program, they undergo an interview process with representatives from the Legion. The Legion then votes on students to sponsor. Sponsoring a student costs Post 392 $600 per student, with $500 going to the program and $100 going to a bus seat reservation to and from Lindenwood. Kirk said community donations help cover the annual costs.

Kirk said Boys and Girls State helps to prepare community leaders.

"I think it helps prepare leaders," Kirk said. "It challenges them, it prepares them during that week that they're at the university, and they get to live on a college campus and see what that's like."

Kirk said that, in addition to students gaining the experience of living in dorms on a college campus before graduating from high school, students also engage in networking and gain hands-on learning experiences. Kirk said students who attend the program have an opportunity to gain scholarships in addition to the experience of helping students with the process of a college application.

Dennis Kirk, adjutant at American Legion Post 392 and Boys State chairman, said the Legion has sent outstanding candidates in the past, with this year being no exception.

"All of the candidates that we've sent in the past have been really super high-quality kids," Dennis said. "We're just so happy that we can continue to send them to Boys State and Girls State because it's a lifelong lasting experience for them. They make a network of new friends."

Dennis said the program offers students an opportunity to see how a democracy functions.

"We're giving our students the opportunity to experience how a democracy works," Dennis said. "It's so important for our young people to understand and carry on our democracy so we can continue to have our freedom and our protection."

Ava Coffel, a junior at MCHS, will be attending Missouri Girls State. Coffel said she wants to be a part of the program as the experience will help her fill out her resume and looks enjoyable.

"I partly did it because it would look good on my resume, and I love to build my resume," Coffel said, smiling. "It sounded like something that I would enjoy. You have fun, have a good experience, and have something to put on your resume."

Coffel said one part of the program that gained her attention was the ability to earn a college credit over the week-long program. Coffel also said the activities offered piqued her interest.

"When you go, you also get a college credit -- a social science credit," Coffel said. "It's really nice, especially when you're getting it because you go and you get to pretend to be a congressman or a mayor, and you get to have your own town and set up your own kind of laws."

Coffel said she has never gone on a trip like this but is looking forward to the chance to represent herself and her school.

"It's a big thing," Coffel said. "You're representing the high school, you're representing yourself, you're representing your family. And that's a big thing to do."

Samuel Brewer, a junior at MCHS, will be attending Missouri Boys State. Brewer said the program looked like a fun experience, offering real-world guidance.

"There's not many places where you get to go to a college campus and learn real-world attributes and traits and skills," Brewer said. "It's basically just like it's its own ecosystem."

Brewer said he is looking forward to being in a new environment and making friends outside of MCHS with similar interests.

"I'm looking forward to the environment I'm going to be in because I like making friends and interacting with new people," Brewer said. "I feel like it'll be a good time to get to know people that are in my class, not just locally, but state-wide, so I can have those connections in the future."

Brewer said he wanted to prioritize this experience during his summer break as the experience will help him when planning his future.

"I don't want to leave into the real world and be like, 'What now?' I want as much experience here before I go to college," Brewer said, noting the program will help him better understand governing bodies around him.

Brewer said he's also looking forward to being a part of the program, which has strong military roots, as he is joining the National Guard in July.

Students interested in Missouri Girls State and Boys State in future years can connect with Michael Shaddox at MCHS or with the American Legion Auxiliary Post 392.