Noel woman’s club selects scholarship recipients

The April 11 meeting of the Noel Woman's Club was called to order by President Hannah Barthlomew. We recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Lord's Prayer. Roll call was taken with seven members present. The minutes were read by Secretary Vicki Barth. Treasurer's report was given by Treasurer Bonnie Leonard.

We selected the recipients of the Noel Woman's Club scholarships for this year. These will be awarded at the High School Awards Assembly in May. This year they went to Zoe Thornton and Analisa Ramirez. The alternate, should one of them not go to college, is Ashleigh Dornon. Congratulations to these girls. We are happy to be able to encourage higher education to local girls. The scholarships are for $250 each.

We set a date for our spring Bake Sale. It will be Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. until noon in front of Harps Food Store. Our community has always been so supportive of these Bake Sales and they are our main fund raiser. All proceeds go back into our community. So mark your calendars and come buy some great treats.

Our hostesses for the evening were Bonnie Leonard and Linda Jefferson. We had Bonnie's wonderful spaghetti and sides along with Linda's delicious dessert. Thanks ladies! Our program was a silent plant auction. We do this once a year to earn money for the club.

Our next meeting will be May 10 and the hostess is Linda Jefferson. We are looking forward to a program presented by the Bunker Hill Quilt Club and Judy Rickett.

If you are new to the community or someone who would like to get involved please....call Hannah Barthlomew and she will give you information on what our group does in the community. Her phone number is 417-475-7422.