Mustangs place fourth at track meet

The McDonald County boys track team finished fourth at the Cassville Relays on Tuesday, April 18.

Host Cassville won the meet with 109.5 points, while Reeds Spring was second at 99, followed by East Newton 67, McDonald County 65, Monett 57, Logan-Rogersville 55, Aurora 44.5, Galena 36, Blue Eye 30, Southwest 12 and Wheaton 10.

Joshua Pacheco took second place in the 200-meter dash at 22.65, with Filippo Pavignani 12th at 25.27, Julio Rosiles 16th at 26.32.

Toby Moore placed second in the shot put at 14.38 meters, with Angel Mendoza-Martinez 12th at 11.36, Ivan Serna 16th at 10.17.

Moore finished second in the discus at 39.07 meters, with Miguel Melendez-Cassiano 10th at 30.79 and Jaylon Nepo-McClam 14th at 28.76.

Andrew Moritz was fourth in the javelin at 43.00 meters, with Jarrett McCool 17th at 33.10 and Cole Thomas 21st at 31.15.

Wyatt Wilkinson finished fourth in the pole vault at 2.90 meters.

Dalton McClain placed fifth in the 400-meter dash at 55.40, with Eli Jordan 10th at 57.04 and Rosiles 13th at 57.68.

Tucker Dill placed fifth in the 100-meter dash at 11.90, with Esteban Martinez-Olvera and Jordan tied for 10th at 12.20.

Arthur Mead took sixth in the 800-meter run at 2:15.55.

Caleb Garvin was sixth in the 3,200-meter run at 11:04.43, with Devon Hickman seventh at 11:27.11.

Paxtor placed sixth in the triple jump at 11.90 meters.

Antwone Dean Esiel and Paxtor tied for 12th in the long jump at 5.34 meters, while Pavignani was 17th at 5.04.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Samuel Barton, Pavignani, McClain and Dominic Cervantes placed third at 45.84.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Paxtor, Adrian Short, Jordan and McClain placed fourth at 1:38.00.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Cervantes, Short, Martinez-Olvera and Pacheco placed second at 3:38.59.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Hunter Leach, Tyler Rothrock, Cervantes and Mead finished fourth at 9:00.00

East Newton Relays Invitational

The McDonald County boys' track team finished eighth overall at the East Newton Relays Invitational in Granby on Thursday, April 13.

Lamar won the meet with 114.5 points, followed by Bolivar 101, Cassville 85, East Newton 68, Neosho 67, Jasper 40, Aurora 39, McDonald County 26, Diamond 24, Pierce City 16 and Mount Vernon 8.5.

Caleb Garvin took third in the 3,200-meter run at 10:58.98, with Mason Burton seventh at 12:27.51.

Toby Moore placed third in the shot put at 13.28 meters, with Angel Mendoza-Martinez 11th at 11.83.

Moore placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 40.68 meters, while Miguel Melendez Cassiano was 10th at 36.54.

Andrew Moritz took fourth in the javelin with a throw of 44.4 meters, with Jarrett McCool 12th at 35.20.

Tyler Rothrock finished seventh in the 800-meter run at 2:11.68, with Miguel Mora ninth at 2:16.51.

Garvin finished ninth in the 1,600-meter run at 5:05.53, with Devon Hickman 12th at 5:09.82.

Wyatt Wilkinson placed 10th in the pole vault at 2.59 meters.

Filippo Pavignani took 10th in the 100-meter dash at 12.32, with Samuel Barton 14th at 12.51.

Pavignani took 11th in the long jump at 5.38 meters

Dalton McClain finished 12th in the 200-meter dash at 25.16, with Eli Jordan 13th at 25.51.

Antwone Dean Esiel finished 12th in the triple jump at 10.19 meters.

The 4x800-meter relay team finished sixth at 9:01.80.

The 4x200-meter relay team placed fifth at 1:37.71.

The 4x100-meter relay team finished sixth at 46.25.

The 4x400-meter relay team placed fifth at 3:44.50.

Up next

The Mustangs are back in action at the Monett Invitational on Tuesday, April 25.