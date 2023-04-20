MCHS girls track takes fifth at Cassville

The McDonald County girls' track team finished fifth Tuesday, April 18, at the Cassville Relays.

Host Cassville won the meet with 104 points, followed by Galena 91, Reeds Spring 78, Monett 75, Aurora 67, McDonald County 67, Logan-Rogersville 63, East Newton 20.5, Blue Eye 11.5, and Southwest 4.

Peyton Cooper placed second in the discus with a throw of 26.20 meters, while Roslynn Huston was fourth at 24.43 and Carlie Martin ninth at 22.97.

Anissa Ramirez finished second in the javelin at 30.86 meters, with Analisa Ramirez fourth at 26.82, Malia Diaz ninth at 24.80

Corina Holland finished third in the 400-meter dash at 1:04.76, with Clara Horton eighth at 1:09.90.

Lacey Nix took third in the 300-meter hurdles at 53.23, with Jorja Westrick seventh at 56.31.

Nix also took third in the pole vault at 2.44 meters, with Anna Price in fourth at 2.13 and Kyla Moore seventh at 1.98.

Huston finished third in the shot put with a throw of 9.03 meters, with Malia Diaz fourth at 8.94 and Alexica Ramirez ninth at 7.94.

Savannah Leib placed fifth in the high jump at 1.37 meters, with Gia Coffel sixth at 1.32.

Price placed fifth in the 800-meter run at 2:48.10.

Kate Cheney was seventh in the 1,600-meter run at 6:40.00.

Holland placed seventh in the 100-meter dash at 14.10, with Kayana Fields 14th at 14.60 and Anissa Ramirez 19th at 15.10.

Madison Burton took eighth in the 3,200-meter run at 15:17.05.

Abigail Pagel placed eighth in the triple jump at 8.65 meters.

Westrick placed 10th in the 100-meter hurdles at 20.10, with Leib 11th at 21.80.

Pagel finished 12th in the long jump at 3.82 meters, with Ireona Nirka 13th at 3.79.

Fields took 13th in the 200-meter dash at 30.89, with Pagel 22nd at 33.88.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Anissa Ramirez, Fields, Nirka and Horton finished seventh at 57.96.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Nix, Dallie Racher, Leib and Horton placed eighth at 2:07.00.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Racher, Holland, Nirka and Price finished fourth at 4:29.39.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Price, Horton, Burton and Cheney placed third at 11:42.00.

East Newton Relays Invitational

The McDonald County girls' track team finished seventh overall at the East Newton Relays Invitational on Thursday, April 13, in Granby.

Bolivar won the meet with 149 points, followed by Neosho 68.3, Cassville 60, Mount Vernon 58, Lamar 55, Aurora 53.3, McDonald County 44.3, Jasper 43, Pierce City 38, East Newton 18 and Diamond 2.

Anissa Ramirez placed second in the javelin with a throw of 29.50 meters, while Analisa Ramirez was fourth at 27.2.

Dallie Racher finished fourth in the 400-meter dash at 1:06.72, while Lacey Nix was seventh at 1:10.24.

Nix placed fourth in the pole vault at 2.59 meters, with Kyla Moore eighth at 2.13.

Corina Holland finished fourth in the 200-meter dash at 28.27, with Ireona Nirka 11th at 30.02.

Malia Diaz took fourth in the shot put at 9.22 meters, while Roslynn Huston was fifth at 9.22.

Savannah Leib placed fourth in the high jump at 1.42 meters, with Gia Coffel sixth at 1.37 meters.

Anna Price placed sixth in the 800-meter run at 2:45.34.

Madison Burton placed eighth in the 3,200-meter run at 14:51.53.

Abigail Pagel placed eighth in the triple jump at 8.88 meters.

Huston finished ninth in the discus at 25.28 meters, while Peyton Cooper was 13th at 24.38.

Jorja Westrick placed 11th in the 100-meter hurdles at 20.07, with Leib 14th at 21.77.

Westrick finished 11th in the 300-meter hurdles at 57.76, with Leib 13th at 59.95.

Kate Cheney took 12th in the 1,600-meter run at 6:34.99.

Racher finished 13th in the 100-meter dash at 14.84, with Kayana Fields 14th at 14.91.

Pagel placed 19th in the long jump at 3.57 meters.

The 4x800-meter relay team finished sixth at 11:31.35.

The 4x200-meter relay team placed sixth at 1:58.42.

The 4x100-meter relay team finished 10th at 57.55.

The 4x400-meter relay team took first place at 4:23.12.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to compete at the Monett Invitational on Tuesday, April 25.